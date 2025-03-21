Finally, the more powerful Lenovo Legion Go S model has a release date - but the price is a gut punch

The Lenovo Legion Go S powered by AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor will launch on May 25

The SteamOS Z1 Extreme variant starts at $749.99 while the Z2 Go version starts at $549.99

The highest configuration using the Z1 Extreme costs $829.99

While we await the introduction of more next-gen handheld gaming PCs, all eyes have been on Lenovo with its Legion Go 2 prototype and the already-launched Legion Go S. Now, the more powerful model of the Go S finally has a release date and price tag - and the latter is not the prettiest.

As reported by Wccftech, the Lenovo Legion Go S (with Windows 11 & SteamOS variants) powered by AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme will officially launch on May 25 alongside SteamOS Z2 Go variants. On Best Buy, the former starts at $749.99 while the long-awaited SteamOS Z2 Go starts at $549.99 - both are available for pre-order now.

Each will have different configurations: the Z1 Extreme processor will be used on both Windows 11 and SteamOS variants using 32GB of RAM. In comparison, the Z2 Go processor will power a new SteamOS model with the choice of 16GB or 32GB of RAM including a storage capacity of either 512GB or 1TB.

The previously-released Legion Go S model with Windows 11 (available at $729.99) is also powered by the Z2 Go processor - and it's safe to say that it didn't compete well against other handhelds on the market. With the Asus ROG Ally seeing frequent price drops and Valve's Steam Deck arguably still the best available in terms of affordability, the prices of these Legion Go S models likely won't do Lenovo any favors. It doesn’t help that this is a fairly messy release slate with multiple differently-priced models, which could potentially confuse buyers.

While the Z1 Extreme processor is no slouch, the highest configuration (with the Z1 Extreme on Windows 11) is available at $829.99 - in other words, you’re paying an extra 80 bucks just to have Windows 11 instead of SteamOS, which feels like a rip-off, especially when anyone with a small amount of know-how could simply install Windows 11 on the device themselves. At around the same price, you can buy the MSI Claw 8 AI+ which excels in performance and battery life for $899.99, making it the better option for gamers.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The only worthwhile upgrade beyond Z1 Extreme-powered handhelds is the MSI Claw 8 AI+

Now, AMD's hotly anticipated Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor hasn't been released yet: the Lenovo Legion Go 2 is expected to be the first handheld gaming PC using the APU (a processor with CPU and GPU on the same die). However, it's not exactly clear how much of a performance leap it will offer over its predecessor, nor does it have a definite launch date.

In the meantime, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ provides fantastic performance across the board, outperforming Team Red's Z1 Extreme using Intel's Core Ultra 7 258V processor - and notably, it uses an 80WHr battery (also present in the Asus ROG Ally X) compared to the Legion Go S' 55WHr battery. The Claw manages to provide high and stable frame rates in multiple games, even at lower TDPs.

Don't get me wrong, I still think the price for MSI's handheld is a bit too high - and like I've said before, just buy a desktop gaming PC or laptop at that point - but, if you're adamant about handheld portability and high performance is up your alley, then right now you should look no further than the MSI Claw 8 AI+. Alternatively, shoppers looking for value first should be strongly considering the Asus ROG Ally.