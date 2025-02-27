Wait, what? The Lenovo Legion Go 2's first performance impressions are supposedly already here - it doesn't look like a major improvement over its predecessor
Hopefully it's a little stronger than this suggests...
- The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is still a prototype, but a new YouTube video showcases its potential performance stats
- There is currently no release date for the handheld gaming PC
- Based on the Legion Go S' starting price, the Legion Go 2 is expected to cost between $900 and $1,000
We're likely still months away from Lenovo's full reveal and launch of its Legion Go successor, purported to be powered by AMD's Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip. While a prototype model was present at CES 2025, performance stats were kept under wraps considering its incomplete nature - now, (assuming the specs remain the same) we may have just seen what the Lenovo Legion Go 2 will have to offer.
On this occasion, the stats come from Fps Vn (reliable for handheld gaming PC benchmarks and comparisons) on YouTube, where we can see the Lenovo Legion Go Z1 Extreme compared to what is supposedly the Lenovo Legion Go 2 Z2 Extreme. In multiple games, the Z2 Extreme handheld leads mostly by 10 or 11 frames per second (on average) while using frame generation at 30W - this is evident in Cyberpunk 2077 (video below), with a 15% performance difference.
It's important to note that this is while using frame generation, and hence doesn't provide raw performance impressions - there also isn't any full clarity on whether the Legion Go 2 in the video is indeed the real Legion Go 2, despite the description stating a 'private lab' test.
Another possibility is that the performance stats here are from a device that also utilizes AMD's Radeon RX 890M integrated GPU (which is present in the Z2 Extreme APU), so it's best to wait until the Legion Go 2 is finalized and more benchmarks are available. But if these performance stats are accurate, they may not leave a great impression - at least when looking at the cost of the handheld.
A 10 or 11 fps difference is great don't get me wrong, but not at a potential $1,000 price
Once again, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 is currently a prototype, so there is no confirmation of any price point - however, if these supposed performance results for a highly anticipated successor are accurate, I'll be a little disappointed.
Based on the Legion Go S with its $729.99 / £600 / AU$1,299.00 starting price, it would make very little sense for Lenovo to price its superior product (with an OLED screen, too) in the same region. This means we'll likely see a price range between $900 and $1,000, neither of which is justifiable for this sort of meager performance gains, in my opinion.
I hold the same sentiment towards the MSI Claw 8 AI+, despite it seemingly being the king of this generation's handheld gaming PCs based on what I've seen - its $899 / £899 (around AU$1,440) price tag is a big ask, and nearing the sort of budget I'd suggest if you wanted to build a mid-range gaming PC.
When the Legion Go 2 actually gets officially unveiled, if Lenovo can provide a strong price point that is reasonable then I'll gladly walk back my statements on this matter - however, the addition of 32GB of RAM and an OLED screen suggests that my price estimate could be right on the money.
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.
