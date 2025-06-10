Microsoft's big Windows 11 Start menu redesign is great news for OLED monitor owners like me – and you can try it right now

The Start menu is about to get a whole lot better...

Microsoft is bringing big changes to its Windows 11 Start menu

Users can now separate applications into categories or use the traditional grid view

It's available to try for testers, almost in time for the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds

Microsoft is bringing a handful of changes to its Windows 11 operating system in preparation for the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds. Beta testers are already starting to see improvements to the user interface – and one feature may be a significant aid to navigation.

As reported by The Verge, Microsoft is improving its Windows 11 Start menu, now available for testers, with more customization options to make scrolling and finding applications easier. These can be sorted into separate categories (as evident in the image below) or used in the classic grid view.

While all applications have always been accessible via the Start menu, this improved version makes finding your application much easier. Instead of finding a specific app through its first letter or symbol, you'll simply be able to jump into a 'Games' folder or 'Browsers' folder, eliminating the need to enable desktop icons.

The 'recommended' section can also be disabled, as this would often display recently-opened files or folders to make room for more apps, and now new categories. It's also worth noting that Microsoft states that the Start menu will be bigger, which will vary depending on the screen size or device being used.

These line up perfectly for the new login screen that allows users to enter their PIN using a game controller – and this is likely a preparation for the "full-screen experience" update coming for the new Windows 11 handhelds. However, there's one big benefit that OLED monitor users like me will appreciate, too.

Analysis: Some of my OLED burn-in worries can rest...

(Image credit: Microsoft)

I'll be honest, in all the years I've used Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF OLED monitor, I haven't come across a single issue with burn-in – and that's including moments of complacency, leaving static images on screen. Even so, I'm still paranoid it will happen eventually, and Microsoft's efforts for a better Start menu give me a slight sigh of relief.

Burn-in is one of the biggest dealbreakers for gamers contemplating an OLED purchase, and it's why I would go as far as to recommend a mini-LED monitor in some cases. However, OLED care on monitors is continuously advancing, and while Microsoft may have had other intentions with this tester update, it's worked as a bonus.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Microsoft is doing this with its OS, I'd love to see the same concept applied to games. Early access or multiplayer games often have a build number in the corner of the screen, and fellow OLED users will be aware of how much of a nightmare this is, as it's essentially an open invitation for burn-in.

Regardless, it's a positive move from Microsoft in the same week that it announced an improved Xbox app. We'll just have to see if it's enough to create strong competition for SteamOS in terms of usability.