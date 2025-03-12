It's just a concept for now, but this RTX 5090 liquid-cooled gaming laptop is possibly the craziest thing I've seen in a while

A new laptop concept on Kickstarter may turn out to be a great design going forward

Its design is focused on fitting desktop GPUs and CPUs into a laptop form factor, with water-cooling components

It would be the first of its kind, making desktop gaming PCs portable

PC gaming tech is constantly improving - most notably right now with Nvidia's new Blackwell RTX 5000 series GPUs and AMD's RDNA 4 cards - and it's a constant arms race for gaming laptops to catch up to desktop gaming PCs. Now, it looks like that gap might be getting even smaller, thanks to a concept for a laptop design that could work wonders for portable gaming.

As reported by VideoCardz, a laptop concept on Kickstarter known as UHPILCL (Ultra High Performance Integration Liquid Cooled Laptop - catchy, I know) features built-in liquid cooling while supporting the desktop RTX 5090 and Ryzen 7 9950X3D. This design supports ITX motherboards, with the Kickstarter page highlighting support for mini-ITX boards such as the Z890I generation.

(Image credit: Kickstarter/UHPILCL)

This is all made possible through an 18W water-cooled pump, cooling both the CPU and GPU while giving room for different custom heatsinks depending on the hardware chosen - the page claims that the UHPILCL is capable of heat dissipation up to 720W. If the Kickstarter is successful, it’ll launch with two models - the T1000 (it's not a Terminator, I promise) and the T1000 Super, with the latter offering greater heat dissipation (up to 735W) with its thicker build for housing the likes of an RTX 5090.

It's an absurd - and rather ugly, if I’m being honest - yet exciting concept that essentially means gamers could have a functioning desktop hybrid laptop gaming PC (evident in UHPILCL's YouTube video below) - while we can say the same for handheld gaming PCs, they certainly don't pack as much power as this laptop would. That’s before even mentioning that the concept model features a 3K 120Hz WLED display, a 4K camera, and Wi-Fi 7 support, so it's certainly no slouch.

UHPILCL (AMD 9950X) power on/off, audio-visual, gaming, portability - YouTube Watch On

I genuinely want this to become mainstream...

As ridiculous as it seems, this is a concept that could actually end up working well. While multiple factors come into play, such as longevity, battery life, and noise levels (claimed to be at a maximum of 55DB), it's a design I believe could be pulled off if backed properly. The creators of the UHPILCL also claim that almost every component from the GPU to the RAM will be user-upgradable, which would be a huge advantage over traditional laptops - although the Kickstarter page doesn’t go into detail about this, so it might be a bit of a pipe dream at this point.

Since I'm adamant about testing out my Asus ROG Ally with a desktop eGPU, this is another portable alternative that could suffice - bear in mind, I've never been a fan of water cooling (sorry, I just don't want any liquid near my components) so for me personally, it would be a scary thought to spend a lot of money on such a product. However, this could hypothetically save consumers money when it comes to purchasing the hardware required for a full setup - no need to buy a separate monitor and keyboard here, for example.

Again, it's just a concept so there's little point in jumping to conclusions now - it's worth noting that it's not started the crowdfunding phase on Kickstarter at the time of writing. But if this does become a larger-scale project and is successful, it could completely rearrange the gaming laptop market - albeit at a ridiculously high cost, I would assume.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors