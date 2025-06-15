Fake wallet apps ask for your 12-word phrase and quietly drain your crypto funds

CRIL found over 20 Play Store apps built solely to steal users’ crypto credentials

Malicious apps used WebView to fake real login pages from PancakeSwap and others

New research by Cyble Research and Intelligence Labs (CRIL) has uncovered a large-scale phishing campaign involving more than 20 Android applications listed on the Google Play Store.

These apps, which appeared to be legitimate cryptocurrency wallet tools, were created with a singular purpose: stealing users’ mnemonic phrases, the crucial 12-word keys that provide full access to crypto wallets.

Once compromised, victims risk losing their entire cryptocurrency holdings, with no possibility of recovery.

How the apps work and what makes them dangerous

Many of the malicious apps were built using the Median framework, which enables the rapid conversion of websites into Android applications.

Using this method, threat actors embedded phishing URLs directly into the app code or within privacy policy documents.

These links would then load deceptive login pages via a WebView, tricking users into entering their mnemonic phrases under the false belief they were interacting with trusted wallet services such as PancakeSwap, SushiSwap, Raydium, and Hyperliquid.

For example, a fraudulent PancakeSwap app used the URL hxxps://pancakefentfloyd[.]cz/api.php, which led to a phishing page mimicking the legitimate PancakeSwap interface.

Likewise, a fake Raydium app redirected users to hxxps://piwalletblog[.]blog to carry out a similar scam.

Despite variations in branding, these apps shared a common objective: extracting users’ private access keys.

CRIL's analysis revealed that the phishing infrastructure supporting these apps was extensive. The IP address 94.156.177[.]209, used to host these malicious pages, was linked to over 50 other phishing domains.

These domains imitate popular crypto platforms and are reused across multiple apps, indicating a centralized and well-resourced operation.

Some malicious apps were even published under developer accounts previously associated with legitimate software, such as gaming or streaming applications, further lowering user suspicion.

This tactic complicates detection, as even advanced mobile security tools may struggle to identify threats hidden behind familiar branding or developer profiles.

To protect against such attacks, CRIL advises users to download apps only from verified developers and avoid any that request sensitive information.

Using reputable Android antivirus or endpoint protection software, along with ensuring that Google Play Protect is enabled, adds an important, though not infallible, layer of defense.

Strong, unique passwords and multi-factor authentication should be standard practice, and biometric security features should be enabled when available.

Users should also avoid clicking on suspicious links received via SMS or email, and never enter sensitive information into mobile apps unless their legitimacy is certain.

Ultimately, no legitimate app should ever request a full mnemonic phrase through a login prompt. If that happens, it’s likely already too late.

Full list of the 22 fake apps to avoid

1. Pancake Swap

Package: co.median.android.pkmxaj

Privacy Policy: hxxps://pancakefentfloyd.cz/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.ljqjry

Privacy Policy: hxxps://suietsiz.cz/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.jroylx

Privacy Policy: hxxps://hyperliqw.sbs/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.yakmje

Privacy Policy: hxxps://raydifloyd.cz/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.aaxblp

Privacy Policy: hxxps://hyperliqw.sbs/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.ozjwka

Privacy Policy: hxxps://bullxni.sbs/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.ozjjkx

Privacy Policy: hxxps://openoceansi.sbs/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.mpeaaw

Privacy Policy: hxxps://suietsiz.cz/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.kbxqaj

Privacy Policy: hxxps://meteorafloydoverdose.sbs/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.epwzyq

Privacy Policy: hxxps://raydifloyd.cz/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.pkezyz

Privacy Policy: hxxps://sushijames.sbs/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.pkzylr

Privacy Policy: hxxps://raydifloyd.cz/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.brlljb

Privacy Policy: hxxps://sushijames.sbs/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.djerqq

Privacy Policy: hxxps://hyperliqw.sbs/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.epeall

Privacy Policy: hxxps://suietwz.sbs/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.braqdy

Privacy Policy: hxxps://bullxni.sbs/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.ljmeob

Privacy Policy: hxxps://harvestfin.sbs/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.djrdyk

Privacy Policy: hxxps://pancakefentfloyd.cz/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.epbdbn

Privacy Policy: hxxps://hyperliqw.sbs/privatepolicy.html

Package: co.median.android.noxmdz

Privacy Policy: hxxps://suietwz.sbs/privatepolicy.html

Package: cryptoknowledge.rays

Privacy Policy: hxxps://www.termsfeed.com/live/a4ec5c75-145c-47b3-8b10-d43164f83bfc

Package: com.cryptoknowledge.quizzz

