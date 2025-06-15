SoftBank and Intel plan low-power memory to rival South Korean HBM

Saimemory aims for 2030 launch but faces major market delays

Intel and SoftBank are already stretched across AI chips and tech investments

SoftBank and Intel are reportedly teaming up to develop a new type of AI-focused high-bandwidth memory that they hope will rival HBM products produced by South Korean tech giants Samsung and SK Hynix.

A report from Nikkei Asia, claims the pair are aiming to create stacked DRAM chips with a new wiring structure that cuts power consumption by half, compared to current HBM chips.

The initiative will be led by a new company called Saimemory, with a prototype expected within two years, and commercialization targeted before 2030.

Too little too late?

Despite the technical ambition, the timeline poses a serious challenge. Samsung and SK Hynix are already several product generations ahead and comfortably dominate the global HBM market. By the time Saimemory brings its alternative to market, the existing players are likely to have extended their lead further.

A SoftBank executive told Nikkei Asia that if the project is successful, “we want priority for the supply,” reflecting just how early-stage the effort remains.

The memory is intended for use in AI data centers, where energy consumption and high throughput are growing concerns. SoftBank hopes the new chips will support large-scale AI training more efficiently and at lower cost.

Stronger domestic supply chains could also reduce Japan’s reliance on Korean suppliers.

Nikkei Asia notes Japan once held over 70% of the global DRAM market but exited as South Korean and Taiwanese players rose. Elpida, Japan’s last DRAM manufacturer, went bankrupt in 2012 and was acquired by Micron, which itself is currently seeking a bigger slice of the $100 billion HBM pie.

SoftBank is the largest investor in Saimemory, with a 3 billion yen stake in the 10 billion yen project. Intel is contributing technology, while the University of Tokyo and other Japanese academic institutions are providing patents. Government support is also being considered.

Although this is a promising endeavor, both SoftBank and Intel have a lot on their plates right now. Intel is managing its foundry expansion, pushing AI chips, and trying to reclaim CPU market share. SoftBank is focused on growing Arm and expanding its AI investment portfolio.