Garmin may be about to bring users back to nature with new swimming and walking workouts

Garmin is apparently planning to drop new guided workouts for its Garmin Coach service

According to the leak, swimming and walking are the two disciplines being focused on

Coach Swim is likely to have open water-focused classes, while Coach Walking will reportedly offer ‘nature exposure’ and stress management

According to leaks, new workouts focused on swimming and walking are going to be added to some of the best Garmin watches.

Garmin Coach SWIM, as it’s referred to by leak site The5kRunner, is apparently set to complete Garmin’s new triathlon coaching service, and will focus on building good technique (using tools like buoys to ‘refine form’ and focus on kicking efficiency), endurance and stamina, intensity, recovery and race preparations.

Some classes are said to focus on open-water swimming, making them particularly helpful for triathletes. Open water swimming is also becoming increasingly popular with non-triathletes, as wild swimming participants use the activity as an opportunity to connect with nature. There’s an opportunity here for Garmin to serve wild swimmers looking to gently improve, as well as the multi-discipline athletes who are Garmin’s typical target audience.

Garmin Coach WALKING, as the other set of classes are referred, will reportedly offer a more holistic approach to fitness. While endurance and fitness classes are mentioned, presumably offering a variety of interval-style sessions and walk lengths, the leaks describe a greater emphasis on recovery and wellness, mindfulness, and stress management.

‘Breathing awareness’ and ‘nature exposure’ are listed as aspects of some of these walking classes. Like open water swimming, walking in nature (be it a local park or a scenic hike) allows participants to disconnect from screens and reconnect with the natural world, with proven stress management benefits.

It’s not yet known which watches will support these classes, or when they can be expected to land on the Garmin Connect app.

The benefits of 'nature exposure'

A 2021 study from Harvard ‘found evidence for associations between nature exposure and improved cognitive function, brain activity, blood pressure, mental health, physical activity, and sleep’ with positive links between time spent in the natural world, and both mental and physical health.

But you don’t need us to tell you that: advice on lowering blood pressure and boosting mood by spending time in sunlight and near trees has been bandied around for decades. Empowering people to take advantage of the green spaces near them with on-watch guided workouts is a novel way for Garmin to improve its users' health and mood.

These classes will find their niches, but won’t be for everyone. Open water swims aren’t accessible to all, but triathletes and keen wild swimmers will certainly benefit from dedicated Garmin Coach classes. Walking workouts are much more accessible, but may be too sedate for keen runners and cyclists, who will likely prefer to access nature using their more intense chosen disciplines.