Garmin Instinct 3's first update brings 8 new features – and sorry, that includes Garmin Connect+
The new features come with a load of fixes and updates
- Garmin begins its beta update cycle for the Garmin Instinct 3
- Among 30 updates are eight new features
- Those features include rucking, Passcodes, and Garmin Connect+
Garmin is beginning to roll out updates for the new Garmin Instinct 3. The updates, currently in beta, include 22 minor changes, fixes, updates, and eight new features, including support for the new Garmin Connect+ premium service.
The Garmin Instinct 3's new features, currently only available to members of Garmin's public beta program as Beta Version 9.07, will roll out to all watches once testing is complete. While there are 30 updates in total, the eight significant new features are listed below:
- Garmin Connect+ support
- Rucking workout profile
- Pack weight option added to the Rucking profile
- Passcode support
- Breathing Variations
- Daily Suggested Workouts added to Workout app for Solar/Instinct E
- Morning report animations
- Extra locations in Weather widget
The rest of the changes are fixes to various bugs and preventing potential crashes. Of the eight significant changes above, Passcode is a big one, allowing you to lock your watch for added security, and Rucking is a great workout profile for those looking to make their hikes more challenging by adding a weighted backpack. The Pack Weight functionality is a nice touch, allowing you to granularly track your improvements by weight in addition to distance.
We previously reported on Garmin adding Rucking, and were mildly surprised it didn't come as part of the Instinct 3 at launch, as this chunky watch is tailor-made for rough trails. However, it may simply not have been ready, or the Pack Weight functionality may have created additional complications when designing the workout profile.
However, support for Garmin Connect+, Garmin's new premium subscription service, is likely to have a somewhat mixed reception, to say the least, while the other features are expected to be welcome changes for Instinct 3 owners. If you were following the premium tier's launch, you'll know Garmin Connect+ was met with enormous backlash, as we reported after spending two days fielding reader comments and emails.
Users' main concerns are with the relatively basic and unhelpful AI advisor service, Active Intelligence, and the risk of future new features being placed behind the GC+ paywall. Users feel strongly about having to fork over additional monthly charges to get the most from Garmin, even after buying an expensive watch.
However, fortunately, there has been no mention of any of the new features listed above being locked behind Garmin Connect+, which is great news for ruckers and those interested in protecting their watches with a passcode.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like...
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.