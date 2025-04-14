Garmin Instinct 3's first update brings 8 new features – and sorry, that includes Garmin Connect+

Garmin begins its beta update cycle for the Garmin Instinct 3

Among 30 updates are eight new features

Those features include rucking, Passcodes, and Garmin Connect+

Garmin is beginning to roll out updates for the new Garmin Instinct 3. The updates, currently in beta, include 22 minor changes, fixes, updates, and eight new features, including support for the new Garmin Connect+ premium service.

The Garmin Instinct 3's new features, currently only available to members of Garmin's public beta program as Beta Version 9.07, will roll out to all watches once testing is complete. While there are 30 updates in total, the eight significant new features are listed below:

Garmin Connect+ support

Rucking workout profile

Pack weight option added to the Rucking profile

Passcode support

Breathing Variations

Daily Suggested Workouts added to Workout app for Solar/Instinct E

Morning report animations

Extra locations in Weather widget

The rest of the changes are fixes to various bugs and preventing potential crashes. Of the eight significant changes above, Passcode is a big one, allowing you to lock your watch for added security, and Rucking is a great workout profile for those looking to make their hikes more challenging by adding a weighted backpack. The Pack Weight functionality is a nice touch, allowing you to granularly track your improvements by weight in addition to distance.

We previously reported on Garmin adding Rucking, and were mildly surprised it didn't come as part of the Instinct 3 at launch, as this chunky watch is tailor-made for rough trails. However, it may simply not have been ready, or the Pack Weight functionality may have created additional complications when designing the workout profile.

(Image credit: Garmin)

However, support for Garmin Connect+, Garmin's new premium subscription service, is likely to have a somewhat mixed reception, to say the least, while the other features are expected to be welcome changes for Instinct 3 owners. If you were following the premium tier's launch, you'll know Garmin Connect+ was met with enormous backlash, as we reported after spending two days fielding reader comments and emails.

Users' main concerns are with the relatively basic and unhelpful AI advisor service, Active Intelligence, and the risk of future new features being placed behind the GC+ paywall. Users feel strongly about having to fork over additional monthly charges to get the most from Garmin, even after buying an expensive watch.

However, fortunately, there has been no mention of any of the new features listed above being locked behind Garmin Connect+, which is great news for ruckers and those interested in protecting their watches with a passcode.

