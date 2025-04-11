Garmin has just crossed a powerful bike light with a 4K dash cam – and as a cyclist, I’m all in

If you're a Garmin fan, one benefit of the Varia Vue (above) is that it pairs with the company's bike computers (see right).

Garmin has announced a bike light that doubles as a 4K safety camera

That means it's effectively a cycling dash cam with a 600-lumen light

The Varia Vue is available now for $549 / £459 (around AU$965)

Garmin has just revealed a powerful new gadget for cyclists who want to invest in their road safety – a cross between a powerful 600-lumen front light and a 4K safety camera, which means it can double as a cycling dash cam.

The new Varia Vue is effectively the flip-side of Garmin's rear tail light and radar (called the Varia RCT715), which it can also sync with. This model is much more powerful, though, being much brighter thanks to its 600-lumen output. It also packs a 4K front-facing camera (rather than 1080p), which can automatically save videos if it detects an incident – just like the best dash cams.

It's one of those products that it feels like Garmin should have made years ago. Whether you cycle in busy, well-lit urban areas or on country roads – or, like me, a bit of both – a powerful front light and a camera are essential cycling accessories, so it's good to see them combined one nicely designed, albeit expensive bundle.

Garmin says the built-in camera has electronic image stabilization to help you make out license plates even on pot-holed roads, although this does come at the expense of a crop. We'll have to see how well that stabilization compares to the best action cameras like the GoPro Hero 13 Black.

While Garmin has experience with action cams with its now-discontinued Virb series, I'm not expecting the Varie Vue to match GoPro and DJI for image quality. Even so, it needs to reach a certain level to make it a viable cycling dash cam, as capturing small details can be important. To help capture those incidents in full, it also has a concealed microphone for audio.

(Image credit: Garmin)

The only potential downside of combining these two gadgets is battery life, but Garmin's claimed specs suggest it's workable. It says the Varia Vue will last "up to seven hours" in day flash mode with the camera recording (although this drops to just over an hour on full brightness) and or "up to nine hours" when the headlight is turned off, and you shoot in 1080p. If you're planning a long ride, the camera can also be used while charging.

Your video clips are stored on a microSD card (which isn't included), and you can also save footage automatically to the cloud via Wi-Fi using Garmin Vault.

The downside? There's inevitably a subscription for using Vault, and it's a pretty pricey at $99 / £99 a year.

Still, the overall concept is a good one, and as a London-based cyclist, I like the idea of neatly combining a light and cycling dash cam in one relatively small unit. The Varia Vue is available to buy now for $549 / £459 (around AU$965).

Safety comes with a hefty price tag

Garmin Varia Vue headlight camera | See it and save it - YouTube Watch On

In many ways, bike tech still feels a little behind the times, which is why I still combine a fairly dated Lezyne front light (which still has a micro USB charging port) with an old GoPro if I'm heading out on a long-ish ride on the roads.

But it seems there's finally a little more competition in the smart bike light space, with Garmin's Varia Vue arriving to take on the more established Cycliq Fly12 Sport (which combines a 4K camera with a 400-lumen light for a more affordable $319 / £299 / AU$449). Wahoo also recently announced the new Trackr Radar, a rear taillight with radar tech like Garmin's Varia RCT715.

None of these are exactly cheap, and there is an argument that you're better off going with two separate devices if you don't need a camera for every ride. While nice in theory, Varia Vue's cloud storage component could also prove to be an excessively expensive extra if you don't often use it.

Still, it's good to see some long-awaited innovation in bike safety tech, and the increased competition should hopefully mean some more affordable options follow in Varia Vue's slipstream – depending on tariffs, of course.