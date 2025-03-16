I love my Garmin watch, but there's one health feature I've always wished it had

Opinion
By published

Rise and shine? Not so fast

Man in bed checking smart watch
(Image credit: Getty Images / AzmanL)

I'm not a morning person, and I'm also a light sleeper. Even the best wake-up lights tend to startle me awake when they start to brighten, and don't even get me started on those irritating snippets of synthetic bird song that gradually increase in volume until sheer annoyance motivates you to get out of bed.

It doesn't have to be that way, though - if only my Garmin watch had a smart alarm.

The premise of a smart alarm is simple. Each night, we go through sleep cycles comprising periods of light, deep, and REM sleep. During light sleep we're easily woken and generally feel okay, but if something (like fake birdsong or a bright light) wrenches us out of deep sleep then we end up feeling groggy, confused, and disoriented.

A smart alarm is designed to wake you during a period of light sleep at roughly the time your alarm would normally go off, with a backup alarm in case you're firmly stuck in the land of nod and at risk of oversleeping.

It's a feature offered by many of the best fitness trackers, including those from Fitbit, and there are third-party smart alarm apps available for most of the best smartwatches, but so far there's nothing for Garmin owners like me.

Person wearing Galaxy Watch with sleep function

Many smartwatches supports third-party sleep apps with smart alarms, such as Sleep As Android for WearOS (Image credit: Samsung)

Wakey wakey

Each night my trusty Garmin Fenix 7 tracks my sleep stages based on my heart rate and movement, and it can be set to wake me with an audible or vibrating alarm, so far the two have never been combined. It seems like a no-brainer, but it's something that's still missing from even the best Garmin watches.

I'm not the only Garmin user who'd love to be woken more naturally during a period of light sleep. It's a subject that comes up regularly on Garmin's support forums, and the Garmin Subreddit.

Why can’t garmin introduce a smart alarm? from r/Garmin

I could just break away from Garmin entirely, but it would be a wrench. There's years of health and fitness data attached to my Garmin profile – not to mention all those hard-earned virtual badges. I'm halfway up Mt Everest and only 3% off completing the Appalachian Trail badge.

I'd hoped that smart alarms might be introduced along with the three sleep badges last year (Sleep Savant, Sleep Sleep, and Mythical Sleep – none of which I've managed to earn) but sadly not.

For now, I can only wait and hope that smart alarms are one of the features that comes to the latest batch of watches over the coming months. Who knows, if it's limited to the latest devices like the Garmin Fenix 8 and Garmin Instinct 3, it might even be enough to convince me to upgrade.

You might also like

TOPICS
Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch
5 hidden features on your Garmin watch you're probably not using, but should be
Garmin Forerunner 265
It's only a matter of time before Garmin ditches its old MIP screens entirely, and I'll be sorry to see them go
Samsung Galaxy S25, OnepLus watch 3
I tested the OnePlus Watch 3's sleep tracking powers against our top smart ring – and it didn't measure up
Casio G-Shock DW-5000HS in black
I gave up my Garmin for an old-school digital Casio watch for a week: here's what happened to my running
Sleep as Android app
This Android app fixed my sleep routine in 2024 – here's how it could improve your shuteye this year
Samsung Galaxy ring on a blue background
The best sleep tracker 2025: All the best tech to improve your sleep
Latest in Fitness Trackers
Man in bed checking smart watch
I love my Garmin watch, but there's one health feature I've always wished it had
The Amazfit Helio smart ring pictured on a concrete surface.
Amazfit Helio Ring review: a cheaper Oura alternative if sleep is your top priority
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar watch on red background with white text reading &quot;TechRadar lowest price&quot;
The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar can run indefinitely on a single charge, and it's never been cheaper
The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active being worn in a park.
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active review: Too many corners cut
The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro before a red candle
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro review: One big upgrade that comes at a price
Fitbit Inspire 3 in pink on yellow background with TechRadar price cut sign
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a great last-minute bargain at this stunning low price
Latest in Opinion
Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers remarks before the start of an Apple event at Apple headquarters on September 09, 2024 in Cupertino, California. Apple held an event to showcase the new iPhone 16, Airpods and Apple Watch models. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The big Siri Apple Intelligence delay proves that maybe we really don't know Apple at all
Racks of servers inside a data center.
Modernizing data centers: an efficient path forward
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
Apple Intelligence is a fever dream that I bet Apple wishes we could all forget about
Asus ROG Ally using Steam
I think Asus could be the perfect partner for an Xbox handheld – but I have questions
Hands typing on a keyboard surrounded by security icons
The psychology of scams: how cybercriminals are exploiting the human brain
A person using a desktop computer.
The role of automation in achieving sustainability goals
More about fitness trackers
The Amazfit Helio smart ring pictured on a concrete surface.

Amazfit Helio Ring review: a cheaper Oura alternative if sleep is your top priority
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar watch on red background with white text reading &quot;TechRadar lowest price&quot;

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar can run indefinitely on a single charge, and it's never been cheaper
A computer file surrounded by red laser beams

Cover your tracks: the risk of sending unencrypted files
See more latest
Most Popular
Campfire Audio Clara earbuds, with TR&#039;s Money No Object badge
I listened to Nine Inch Nails' With Teeth on Alessandro Cortini's Campfire Audio IEMs, and now everything else is just… less than
The Apple iPhone 16e held at a slant at a window
From iPhone to Android and (almost) back again – the iPhone 16e failed to lure me back to iOS
Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers remarks before the start of an Apple event at Apple headquarters on September 09, 2024 in Cupertino, California. Apple held an event to showcase the new iPhone 16, Airpods and Apple Watch models. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The big Siri Apple Intelligence delay proves that maybe we really don't know Apple at all
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
Apple Intelligence is a fever dream that I bet Apple wishes we could all forget about
Racks of servers inside a data center.
Modernizing data centers: an efficient path forward
Asus ROG Ally using Steam
I think Asus could be the perfect partner for an Xbox handheld – but I have questions
Hands typing on a keyboard surrounded by security icons
The psychology of scams: how cybercriminals are exploiting the human brain
A person using a desktop computer.
The role of automation in achieving sustainability goals
An iPhone showing the ChatGPT logo on its screen
4 ways ChatGPT Tasks can help you take control of your life – trust me it's my favorite AI tool of 2025 so far
Cyber-security
The definitive guide to credential collaboration