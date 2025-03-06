The Pixel Watch just got a secret display upgrade in Wear OS 5.1, but here’s why you probably shouldn’t use it
I'd probably leave this switched off
- Google is rolling out Wear OS 5.1 to the Pixel Watch
- It includes updates and tweaks, plus a new display feature
- You can now force the always-on display to stay on – but it might crush your battery life
Google is rolling out the Wear OS 5.1 update to the Google Pixel Watch 3, plus its older models, and it includes an interesting new display setting that you might not want to go messing with.
Wear OS 5.1 includes the long-awaited Loss of Pulse Detection feature for users in the US (it's already available elsewhere), as well as tweaks to the step-count algorithm and changes to media controls.
However, another change that went under the radar has been spotted: the option to lock your always-on display mode to 'on' across every app – although as I'll explain below, you probably shouldn't enable this.
The feature, spotted by 9to5Google, is officially dubbed Force Global AOD Experience. The new setting is a developer option, which means you can only access it deep within your Watch's system settings. So what does it do, and why should you probably avoid it?
Pixel Watch's Force Always-On Display mode explained
For some years, the best smartwatches on the market have had always-on displays, which let users glance at their watch face knowing it'll always be showing helpful information.
The feature has always been available on the Google Pixel Watch, but Wear OS support for the feature is sadly lacking. As such, if you've got your AOD turned on but are using an unsupported app, your AOD just becomes a blurred screen overlaid with the time whenever you lower your wrist.
As 9to5 notes, only the likes of Google Maps, Keep, and Spotify offer true AOD support. This new feature – which you can find by going to Settings > System > About > Versions and tapping Build Number several times – will now force your Pixel Watch to show the app in all its glory, rather than the blurred overlay.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
However, there's a reason why this feature is buried deep in the settings, and it's because turning it on could have catastrophic consequences for your battery life. Even the most efficient always-on displays will significantly reduce battery life day-to-day, so forcing your Pixel Watch to always show unoptimized apps on screen is definitely going to hurt longevity.
It's likely that this feature is designed more to help developers upgrade and test their own apps, rather than as a user setting, although you can of course try it if you want to.
Wear OS 5.1 also includes the aforementioned Loss of Pulse Detection feature and some other cool upgrades. Step counting now works more accurately, even if you're pushing a stroller or a shopping cart. The Auto Bedtime feature has also been upgraded on the Pixel Watch 2, and the Fitbit app now includes new menstrual health support.
The update is rolling out now, and will be available on devices in the coming weeks, depending on your carrier and device.
You might also like
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Good news for OnePlus fans as it confirms the OnePlus Watch 3 will get three years of updates, not two
Google rolls out major Pixel Watch upgrade for all users – here's what's new in Wear OS 5.1