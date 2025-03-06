The Pixel Watch just got a secret display upgrade in Wear OS 5.1, but here’s why you probably shouldn’t use it

Google is rolling out Wear OS 5.1 to the Pixel Watch

It includes updates and tweaks, plus a new display feature

You can now force the always-on display to stay on – but it might crush your battery life

Google is rolling out the Wear OS 5.1 update to the Google Pixel Watch 3, plus its older models, and it includes an interesting new display setting that you might not want to go messing with.

Wear OS 5.1 includes the long-awaited Loss of Pulse Detection feature for users in the US (it's already available elsewhere), as well as tweaks to the step-count algorithm and changes to media controls.

However, another change that went under the radar has been spotted: the option to lock your always-on display mode to 'on' across every app – although as I'll explain below, you probably shouldn't enable this.

The feature, spotted by 9to5Google, is officially dubbed Force Global AOD Experience. The new setting is a developer option, which means you can only access it deep within your Watch's system settings. So what does it do, and why should you probably avoid it?

Pixel Watch's Force Always-On Display mode explained

The Always-On display is a mainstay of modern smartwatches. (Image credit: Future)

For some years, the best smartwatches on the market have had always-on displays, which let users glance at their watch face knowing it'll always be showing helpful information.

The feature has always been available on the Google Pixel Watch, but Wear OS support for the feature is sadly lacking. As such, if you've got your AOD turned on but are using an unsupported app, your AOD just becomes a blurred screen overlaid with the time whenever you lower your wrist.

As 9to5 notes, only the likes of Google Maps, Keep, and Spotify offer true AOD support. This new feature – which you can find by going to Settings > System > About > Versions and tapping Build Number several times – will now force your Pixel Watch to show the app in all its glory, rather than the blurred overlay.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, there's a reason why this feature is buried deep in the settings, and it's because turning it on could have catastrophic consequences for your battery life. Even the most efficient always-on displays will significantly reduce battery life day-to-day, so forcing your Pixel Watch to always show unoptimized apps on screen is definitely going to hurt longevity.

It's likely that this feature is designed more to help developers upgrade and test their own apps, rather than as a user setting, although you can of course try it if you want to.

Wear OS 5.1 also includes the aforementioned Loss of Pulse Detection feature and some other cool upgrades. Step counting now works more accurately, even if you're pushing a stroller or a shopping cart. The Auto Bedtime feature has also been upgraded on the Pixel Watch 2, and the Fitbit app now includes new menstrual health support.

The update is rolling out now, and will be available on devices in the coming weeks, depending on your carrier and device.