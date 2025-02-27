Google Pixel Watch 3's potentially life-saving Pulse Detection feature finally gets cleared for launch in the US

Google's Pixel Watch 3 features a Loss of Pulse Detection feature

It can detect when your heart stops beating and alert emergency services

The feature is finally coming to the US at the end of March

Google has confirmed that its ground-breaking Loss of Pulse Detection feature, unveiled for the Pixel Watch 3 last year, is finally coming to users in the US next month.

The Pixel Watch 3 is the best smartwatch for Google users on the market right now, and one of the best Android smartwatches to boot. However, one of its most important features has been held back from US users since it launched in 2024.

Loss of Pulse Detection is an industry-first health feature that can detect when your heart stops beating, alerting emergency services and the people around you. Events like a primary cardiac arrest, respiratory or circulatory failure, overdose, or even poisoning can all trigger a loss of pulse, making the Loss of Pulse Detection feature one of the most important features ever added to a smartwatch.

"Today, Google received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for our Loss of Pulse Detection feature starting with Pixel Watch 3," the company announced yesterday (February 26).

Loss of Pulse Detection finally comes to the US

Loss of Pulse Detection uses the heart rate sensors fitted in the back of the Pixel Watch 3. (Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Loss of Pulse Detection has been available to users in the UK and Europe since the Pixel Watch 3's launch in 2024. It's the latest in a a line of safety features, including Car Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and an ECG app, that have been added to smartwatches in recent years.

Crucially, Google says the feature has been cleared "starting" with the Pixel Watch 3, possibly indicating that Google could roll it out to older smartwatch models in the future, or even to some of the best Fitbits. For now, it remains exclusive to the newest model.

As it stands, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is the only smartwatch that offers some kind of loss of pulse detection and response. It's powered by sensors, AI, and signal-processing algorithms, using the same tech that tracks your overall heart rate monitoring and metrics.

Google says the feature will begin rolling out to Pixel Watch 3 users "at the end of March" – we'll let you know if it provides a more exact date.