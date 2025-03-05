Google rolls out major Pixel Watch upgrade for all users – here's what's new in Wear OS 5.1

Wear OS 5.1 is here for Google Pixel Watch models

It brings the new Loss of Pulse Detection feature to the Pixel Watch 3 in the US

There are also upgrades for menstrual health support, step counts, and sleep tracking.

Google has started rolling out Wear OS version 5.1 to its entire Pixel Watch lineup, with new features in tow that include a potentially life-saving Pixel Watch 3 upgrade for users in the US.

Google's Pixel Watch 3 is one of the best Android smartwatches on the market, and it offers a unique feature that can detect when your heart stops beating, intervening to call emergency services and alert folks nearby. Loss of Pulse Detection was unveiled during the initial Pixel Watch 3 launch in 2024, and is already available in the UK and other countries, but it only got FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) clearance in February.

Unfortunately, this feature isn't currently available on the Pixel Watch 1 and 2, but Google did hint that it could come to other models in the future; whether those are existing Pixel Watches or the anticipated Pixel Watch 4 for 2025, remains to be seen.

If you do have an older model, Wear OS 5.1 still brings with it some significant updates. Here's what's new…

Wear OS 5.1 on Pixel Watch

(Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)

Along with the usual suite of bug fixes and performance tweaks, Wear OS 5.1 brings several major new features.

Among those coming to the Pixel Watch 3 is new menstrual health support, available via the Fitbit app from the Google Play Store. Now you can easily log periods, view your current cycle status, and see predictions for your next period.

The Pixel Watch 2 is also getting an upgrade to its Auto Bedtime feature, and now automatically detects when users are asleep or awake, automatically controlling bedtime mode on their watch accordingly.

Google has updated its step count algorithm on all Pixel Watch models, bringing more precision to users who are pushing a shopping cart, using a wheelchair, or walking or running with a stroller.

Wear OS 5.1 also brings new controls for playing media that will adapt to the content being played.

The Pixel Watch Wear OS 5.1 update is rolling out now, and should be available for your device in the coming weeks, with availability depending on carrier and device. You'll be notified on your watch once the update is available.

Google says we can expect the next big Wear OS update in June, 2025.