Two of the Pixel Watch 3's best Fitbit features are coming to older models
Fitbit Cardio Load and Target Load are here
- The Pixel Watch 3 introduced new Cardio Load and Target Load tracking
- The features are designed to prevent over- or under-training
- Google has now rolled out the features to other Pixel Watch models and a raft of Fitbits
If you've got a Google Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Watch 1, or any of the best Fitbit trackers or smartwatches, it just got a major upgrade in the form of Cardio Load and Target Load.
Cardio Load and Target Load were introduced to Google's wearable lineup in the Pixel Watch 3, our current pick as the best of the best Android smartwatches, earlier this year. These features can track your exertion and intensity during cardio workouts to help you avoid injury through overtraining.
The Target Load feature also gives you personalized training targets each morning, taking into account your cardio load and Readiness score.
As spotted by 9to5 Google, those two features, accessed via the Fitbit Morning Brief, are now available to users of the Pixel Watch 1, 2, and almost a dozen Fitbits.
Google gives Pixel Watch a big upgrade
According to the report, the new Cardio Load and Target load expansion features in the December 2024 Pixel Watch Feature Drop, which started rolling out on December 9.
The feature is now available on all three Google Pixel Watch models, as well the following Fitbits:
- Inspire 2
- Inspire 3
- Luxe
- Sense
- Sense 2
- Versa 2
- Versa 3
- Versa 4
- Charge 5
- Charge 6
On the Pixel Watch these metrics are found in the Fitbit Today section, or in the Cardio Load card found in the iOS and Android Fitbit app.
The inclusion of features such as these in smartwatches reflects how the emphasis has shifted in recent years from doing as much exercise as possible to incorporating a more balanced approach to training. Earlier this year, Apple announced a Training Load feature for watchOS 11 and Rest Days that don't break activity streaks.
While Google has plans to sunset its Fitbit smartwatches in favor of its Pixel Watch lineup, users can take some heart from the fact that, in the meantime, existing Fitbit smartwatches continue to get software upgrades.
