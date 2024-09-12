Your Fitbit is getting one of Premium’s most useful health features for free

When Google showcased the Pixel Watch 3 it revealed that the new smartwatch would be getting Fitbit’s daily readiness score for free – a feature which was previously exclusive to paying Fitbit Premium subscribers. Now a Fitbit update is bringing it to older devices too, and changing how it’s calculated.

The Fitbit daily readiness score is what the name suggests. It’s a score that generalizes your physiological state – based on your resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and recent sleep patterns – to provide an idea of how ready you are to take on a big workout and the day ahead.

A low score of 29 or below suggests you need to take the day to rest and relax, while a high score of 65 or above is a sign that it’s time for your next workout.

Previously, Fitbit used an activity factor in its readiness score calculations, but with the rollout to free users this has been removed. Fitbit says this should make the score more accurate as it is no longer determined by the level of activity you did the day before, but how hard your body is working to recover.

For example, previously multiple light activity days might not lower your readiness score much, but now if you’re showing signs that it’s worn you out your score will better reflect that.

Who is getting the daily readiness score?

The free daily readiness score update is coming to Fitbit trackers and smartwatches with heart rate sensors. These models are:

Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3

Sense, Sense 2

Versa 2, Versa 3, Versa 4

Charge 5, Charge 6

Inspire 2, Inspire 3

Luxe

Pixel Watches are also getting the Fitbit feature for free (Image credit: Future)

To see your score you can find it in the Fitbit app, or on the device for every model listed above except for the Pixel Watches and Inspire 2.

If you don’t see the update on your device first, check to see if the Fitbit app has updated – you’re looking for v4.23 on Android and iOS. If it has updated then give it a few days as sometimes new features can take time to roll out.