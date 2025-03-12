5 hidden features on your Garmin watch you're probably not using, but should be

Features
By published

A quintet of secret Garmin watch hacks

Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch
The new Garmin Fenix 6 (Image credit: Garmin)

Regular readers know that I’ve been a long-term fan of Garmin watches. It’s my belief that the best Garmin watches are the gold standard for active outdoorsy-types looking for a connected fitness watch. The battery life lasts ages, they’re tough as nails, and packed with features.

The incredible Garmin Connect app is subscription-free and contains outstanding tools like Garmin Coach and Training Readiness Scores, tools that other brands (looking at you, Fitbit) ask a premium price for even after you’ve bought the device. Garmins are expensive watches, but I believe most of them represent pretty good value.

They’re so stuffed with features and cool functionalities, in fact, that many features go unadvertised and mostly unnoticed by Garmin enthusiasts, even those that have had a watch for years. Only recently, I learned that a Garmin watch I reviewed, scored highly, and now wear regularly actually has a Find My Phone function I never knew about. As someone who loses things all the time, this has been a godsend.

Inspired, I started combing through forums and the back ends of the various Garmin watches we have here in TechRadar towers to uncover some secret, forgotten and unnoticed features. Some of these I had never used before, and others I had – although combing around the internet, they didn’t seem to be very common knowledge.

1. Touchscreen return

Garmin Epix Pro

(Image credit: Future / Matt Evans)

A nice and simple one to start things off, for those of you with Garmin’s touchscreen watches such as the Fenix and Forerunner series. If you’re deep in the watch’s menus and want to go back to the home screen, you can accomplish this by simply holding your hand over the watch’s face for a few seconds. Depending on the watch, it can take up to four seconds to achieve this.

2. Hot Keys

Garmin Support | Forerunner® 265 Series | Customizing Controls & Hot Keys - YouTube Garmin Support | Forerunner® 265 Series | Customizing Controls & Hot Keys - YouTube
Watch On

One of Garmin’s most underused features is setting shortcuts with its Hot Keys functionality. Using System > Hot Keys, you can access features quickly using different combinations of buttons.

Locking and unlocking the screen, changing sports on the fly, and opening widgets such as the barometer are all possible. The video from Garmin above shows more, using the Garmin Forerunner 265 as an example.

3. Map settings in Garmin Connect

Map settings

(Image credit: Future)

I can’t believe I never did this until recently. After finishing a GPS workout such as running or hiking, in the Garmin Connect app you can tap on the map of your workout, which usually shows Pace, and toggle different options. In addition to Satellite and Terrain, you can see your route in Heart Rate, Grade-Adjusted Pace, Running Power and Elevation, in order to show how these different metrics varied during your route.

The Terrain overlay combined with Elevation, for example, gives a very accurate assessment of the hills you climbed during your run.

4. Flashlight

Turn On & Use the Flashlight on Garmin Forerunner 265 - YouTube Turn On & Use the Flashlight on Garmin Forerunner 265 - YouTube
Watch On

It’s well-known that the Garmin Epix Pro, Garmin Fenix 8, and Garmin Instinct 3 have GPS flashlights, but what you may not know is that all AMOLED watches have a version of them too. Via the control menu, or by setting up a Hot Key, you can illuminate a portion of the screen with a red light, or four intensities of white light. Useful!

5. Garmin Share

Garmin Fenix 8 vs Enduro 3 comparison

(Image credit: Mike Sawh)

Garmin Share is a tool I’ve not yet used, but it’s a really fascinating way to keep multiple people on track during a single run or workout. Garmin says the Share functionality can “share saved locations, courses, and workouts directly” without the need to use Garmin Connect on your smartphone.

It’s a neat trick to ensure both you and your running partner are following the same workout or course. Garmin tells you how to do it here.

You might also like...

TOPICS
Matt Evans
Matt Evans
Fitness, Wellness, and Wearables Editor

Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.

Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple Watch Ultra 2 timer
5 Apple Watch fitness hacks to take your workouts to the next level
Apple Watch Ultra 2 displaying steps and distance
Three Apple Watch features you're probably not using, but should be – according to Apple's VP of Fitness Tech
Garmin Venu 2 and Forerunner 265 on TechRadar background
The best Garmin watch 2025: Multisport watches for outdoor athletes
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist
Garmin's Fenix 8 just got a ton of free upgrades, here's what you need to know
Casio G-Shock DW-5000HS in black
I gave up my Garmin for an old-school digital Casio watch for a week: here's what happened to my running
Garmin Forerunner 265
It's only a matter of time before Garmin ditches its old MIP screens entirely, and I'll be sorry to see them go
Latest in Health & Fitness
Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch
5 hidden features on your Garmin watch you're probably not using, but should be
Garmin Instinct 3 next to the Apple Watch Ultra 2
New figures claim the smartwatch market just shrunk for the first time ever, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is to blame
Empirical Health biomarkers
This new health protocol combines 40 smartwatch biomarkers and blood tests to give you a health score
Garmin Forerunner 965 on wrist in the dark
New Garmin leak suggests a release is days away, but don't get your hopes up for the Forerunner 975
Apple Watch SE, Garmin Forerunner 55, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Amazon secret smartwatch sale! Grab an Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, or Garmin Forerunner 55 for under $170
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist
Garmin owners were confused about 13.35 software update for Fenix 8, here's what actually happened
Latest in Features
Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch
5 hidden features on your Garmin watch you're probably not using, but should be
Devil May Cry&#039;s Dante has his back to the camera, holding onto a large sword
Netflix's official Devil May Cry trailer features music from my favorite alternative rock band and it's taken me on a serious nostalgia trip
Cara Dutton looks upset as she leans on Jacob Dutton&#039;s shoulder in 1923 season 2.
1923 has taken the reigns as the #1 show on Paramount+ – here are 3 more Westerns with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next
Sigma BF silver camera in the hand at The Photography Show, UK
I tried the Sigma BF camera everyone is talking about – it's truly stunning, but has one fundamental flaw
Pia holding a camera and smiling at something off camera in Picture This.
Picture This is Prime Video's #1 movie, but it hasn't captured everyone – here are 3 more rom-coms to watch instead with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes
The Deepal EO7 from the side, an SUV and pick-up truck combo
I drove an electric SUV that transforms into a pick-up, and it’s as fun as it is functional
More about health fitness
Garmin Instinct 3 next to the Apple Watch Ultra 2

New figures claim the smartwatch market just shrunk for the first time ever, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is to blame
Empirical Health biomarkers

This new health protocol combines 40 smartwatch biomarkers and blood tests to give you a health score
An option to add Ambient Music buttons to the iOS 18.4 Control Center.

Apple fixes dangerous zero-day used in attacks against iPhones and iPads
See more latest
Most Popular
Cara Dutton looks upset as she leans on Jacob Dutton&#039;s shoulder in 1923 season 2.
1923 has taken the reigns as the #1 show on Paramount+ – here are 3 more Westerns with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next
Devil May Cry&#039;s Dante has his back to the camera, holding onto a large sword
Netflix's official Devil May Cry trailer features music from my favorite alternative rock band and it's taken me on a serious nostalgia trip
TensorPix
What is TensorPix: Everything we know about this AI video and image enhancing tool
Speechify
What is Speechify? Everything we know about the AI text-to-speech tool
OpenAI
What is OpenAI's Deep Research? Everything we know about the best AI research assistant
Dr Chase Cunningham speaking at ZTW25
The grand delusion: endpoint protection isn’t the magic pill, says Dr Zero Trust
The Google Gemini logo against a black background.
What is Google AI Studio? Everything we know about Google's AI builder
GMTech
What is GMTech? Everything we know about the best AI model subscription service
Sigma BF silver camera in the hand at The Photography Show, UK
I tried the Sigma BF camera everyone is talking about – it's truly stunning, but has one fundamental flaw
Robert Pattinson in a space suit in Mickey 17
3 Bong Joon-ho movies to stream after you've watched Mickey 17, including 2020's Best Picture winner