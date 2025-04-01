This cheap JBL portable speaker is a bargain at under $40 on Amazon

Deals
By published

From the same brand as our best budget speakers

JBL Go 4 portable speaker in blue on cyan background with price cut sign
(Image credit: Future)

This year's Amazon Big Spring Sale may be over, but there are still bargains up for grabs if you look in the right place. That's where I found this JBL Go 4 at Amazon for $39.95 (was $49.95), which is a great buy if you're in the market for a cheap portable speaker

While you can use the JBL Go 4 at home, its compact size and durability make it perfect for outdoor adventures. It's also stylish; you can choose from a variety of colors and patterns – from basic black to camo. This is the JBL Go 4's lowest price, and with how affordable it already is, I don't expect it to drop any further for a while.

Today's best JBL speaker deal

JBL Go 4
JBL Go 4: was $49.95 now $39.95 at Amazon

The JBL Go 4 is back to its lowest price on Amazon. It offers plenty for the price, including a stylish, lightweight design, an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, and a battery that could last a full day trip. Specifically, it lasts seven hours on one charge and can add two more hours with its Playtime Boost feature. It's certainly more than capable of putting out some good sound, just don't expect high-end audio for this budget price.

View Deal

In our JBL Go 4 review, we found this portable speaker has a lot going for it, including the "humble" price tag, lightweight and compact build, and IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. It's waterproof enough to survive a temporary dunk in the pool and dustproof enough to sit on a sandy beach.

Even better, it lasts just the right amount of time for a day trip. You can get seven hours on one charge, plus two more hours if you turn on the energy-saving Playtime Boost feature.

So, what about the sound? Our reviewer didn't think it delivered on its promise of "punchier bass" or rivaled the sound quality of pricier counterparts. That said, it still offers plenty of value for the price.

If you want something a little fancier, you can buy one of our best Bluetooth speakers instead. The JBL Flip 6, which comes from the same company as the JBL Go 4, is our best portable speaker for most people.

See more Audio Deals
Jessica Reyes
Jessica Reyes
Contributor

Jess Reyes writes about deals and coupons almost as much as she does about games. Her work can be found in IGN, GameSpot, Digital Trends, and Inverse – just to name a few. When she’s not writing or gaming, she’s probably window shopping or gassing up her mutuals on Twitter/X.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about speakers
The Creative Pebble Nova on a brown table, connected to a green laptop.

Creative's new otherworldly desktop speakers belong on an alien spaceship – and they're so good, I'd abduct them
Klipsch Klipschorn AK7 in a room with lots of dark wood furniture and a bare brick wall

Klipsch just updated two of its most iconic stereo speaker designs, keeping these beautiful retro icons on your most-wanted list
Microsoft Office Online on an MacBook Pro

5 things I never realized about using Microsoft Office online
See more latest
Most Popular
Two Dell laptops on a yellow background
Dell launches a huge spring sale with up to $400 off – I've picked the 4 best laptop deals
Walmart Big Savings sale 2025
Walmart's huge spring sale is still live – 21 deals I'd buy on grills, TVs, vacuums, and laptops before they're gone
OM System OM-3 mirrorless camera in the hand, no lens attached
The stunning retro OM System OM-3 has just received its first price-cut with this easy-to-miss deal at Adorama
Geekom A8 mini on a purple background the techradar logo and the text BIG SAVINGS
The tiny-but-mighty Geekom A8 mini PC can tackle big workloads – and it’s up to 22% off right now
LG C3 OLED TV on orange background and TechRadar &#039;Price Cut&#039; text
It's your last chance to get a highly-rated OLED TV for a ridiculously cheap price
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on a purple background with text saying Big Savings.
The versatile Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is down to a record low price of $199.99
Amazon deals
Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends tonight - here are 27 device deals I'd add to my cart
OM System OM-5
Our favorite camera for travel photography has just hit a new record-low price
TV deals
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is slashing prices on TVs - shop the 9 best deals from $74.99
Ubigi Japan deal
Get affordable mobile data for your trip to Japan and beyond with a Ubigi travel eSIM