This cheap JBL portable speaker is a bargain at under $40 on Amazon

This year's Amazon Big Spring Sale may be over, but there are still bargains up for grabs if you look in the right place. That's where I found this JBL Go 4 at Amazon for $39.95 (was $49.95), which is a great buy if you're in the market for a cheap portable speaker

While you can use the JBL Go 4 at home, its compact size and durability make it perfect for outdoor adventures. It's also stylish; you can choose from a variety of colors and patterns – from basic black to camo. This is the JBL Go 4's lowest price, and with how affordable it already is, I don't expect it to drop any further for a while.

Today's best JBL speaker deal

JBL Go 4: was $49.95 now $39.95 at Amazon The JBL Go 4 is back to its lowest price on Amazon. It offers plenty for the price, including a stylish, lightweight design, an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, and a battery that could last a full day trip. Specifically, it lasts seven hours on one charge and can add two more hours with its Playtime Boost feature. It's certainly more than capable of putting out some good sound, just don't expect high-end audio for this budget price.

In our JBL Go 4 review, we found this portable speaker has a lot going for it, including the "humble" price tag, lightweight and compact build, and IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. It's waterproof enough to survive a temporary dunk in the pool and dustproof enough to sit on a sandy beach.

Even better, it lasts just the right amount of time for a day trip. You can get seven hours on one charge, plus two more hours if you turn on the energy-saving Playtime Boost feature.

So, what about the sound? Our reviewer didn't think it delivered on its promise of "punchier bass" or rivaled the sound quality of pricier counterparts. That said, it still offers plenty of value for the price.

If you want something a little fancier, you can buy one of our best Bluetooth speakers instead. The JBL Flip 6, which comes from the same company as the JBL Go 4, is our best portable speaker for most people.