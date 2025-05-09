If you’re looking ahead to the summer, you might be planning vacations and simply chilling by the pool as much as possible. It might not be the first thing you think of, but a waterproof speaker goes a long way to enhance that pool time. And as if on cue, you can now buy the Beats Pill at Walmart for $129.95 (was $149.95).

Bluetooth speaker deals may not be at their peak right now, as during Black Friday, but this is still a good discount. Unfortunately, it isn’t the lowest the Beats Pill has ever been, having been $30 cheaper on Black Friday, but it’s a strong and appealing offer for anyone without a time machine.

The Beats Pill is a waterproof speaker which is easily carried around with you and provides plenty of oomph to your listening experience. With detailed and layered audio, it’s perfect for entertaining you while you relax.

Today's best Bluetooth speaker deal

Beats Pill: was $149.95 now $129.95 at Walmart The Beats Pill is a sleek and compact size which still packs plenty of punch. It provides powerful sound which can be easily controlled via Bluetooth and your chosen device. Up to 24 hours of battery life means you won’t have to maintain it too often, while its waterproof design means there’s no fear of an awkward incident. It’s simple yet effective.

Beats is a big name in the speaker and headphone world, even if this particular model isn’t in our look at the best Bluetooth speakers. Designed to rival the best waterproof speakers, it still scored a highly respectable four stars in our Beats Pill review.

We described it as having “style [and] great sound” but also offering “too few buttons”. That’s not the end of the world unless you wanted an adjustable EQ so you can instead focus on its “detailed, layered audio”, which is even better in USB-C mode for when you don’t need the ultimate portability. It also boasts “great bass weight for its size”.

If you’re focused on portability and convenience, the Beats Pill will satisfy you even without its best speaker credentials. It’s that speaker you grab before you head out for the day.

For anyone seeking something more intimate and personal, there are also some excellent headphone deals and these include Beats headphone deals for anyone sticking with that brand. There’s good variety out there.