Hands on: Dell XPS 16 hands-on: a high-end Ultrabook that exudes luxury

It seems like Dell is attempting to surpass the XPS 15 model from previous years with a more indulgent Dell XPS 16, and it's working. It features a fully 4K resolution OLED display, a much-improved webcam and ventilation system, a great keyboard, and more. However, it does fail with its non-tactile function key touch bar and invisible touchpad.

Dell showcased the upcoming releases of its popular XPS line of laptops, including a refresh of the Dell XPS 13 and two new sizes, the 14 and 16-inch. The designs are mainly based on what Dell offered last year, specifically the clean and sleek ultra-modern look that the Dell XPS 13 Plus from 2022 made into the series standard.

The Dell XPS 16 in particular is meant to be the more luxury-minded and larger-screened Ultrabook for those who want an even more robust display resolution and specs. Despite its larger size and weight, it's still easy to carry around.

Dell XPS 16: Price and availability

Though pricing is currently unknown for the Dell XPS 16, last year's XPS 15 model started at a premium pricing of $2,799 / £2,649 / AU$4,500.10 which is a solid indication of what kind of price point we could be looking at for this version.

Availability has also not been confirmed as of now but, with Dell's track record, the XPS 14 will almost assuredly be released in the US, UK, and Australia markets, as well as many other regions and countries.

Dell XPS 16: Design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dell XPS 14 specs Component Spec Display Up to 16.3-inch 4K+ (3840 x 2400) OLED CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 RAM Up to 64GB Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4 SSD Port selection 3x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C), 1x DisplayPort 2.1 Power Delivery, 1x microSD card reader v6.0, 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, 1x USB-C to USB Type-A v3.0, 1x HDMI v2.0 adapter Weight 2.13kg (4.7lbs.) for FHD+ and UMA; 2.20kg (4.8lbs) for OLED Dimensions 14.1 x 9.4 x 0.74 inches; 358.1 x 240 x 18.7 mm (WxDxH)

The design is a slightly modified version of the Dell XPS 15 (2023) with borrowed aesthetics from the Dell XPS 13 Plus (2022), the latter which cemented what the ultrabook line would look like since then. The Dell XPS 16's chassis is made from machined aluminum with Gorilla Glass 3 for the touchpad. It comes in two colors, Platinum or Graphite, which are normally standard palettes that have been heightened by the lovely finishes enhancing the aesthetic.

Though it's heavier than the XPS 14, it still feels lighter than other laptops in the same market and could still be considered one of the best thin and laptops. It's an Ultrabook through and through.

It features a fully 4K resolution OLED display, equipped with crisp and bright visuals that pop beautifully. This is one of the top features of the XPS series and the XPS 16 delivers in spades. Its distinctive keyboard is stunning, a sleek marvel that wastes almost zero space, and feels satisfying to type on to boot. Port selection is still a bit lacking but at least you have access to three Thunderbolt 4 plots and one Type-A USB via an included adapter.

Like the XPS 14, there are speakers on either side of the keyboard, allowing for crisper audio. The webcam has finally been upgraded to 1080p, which has been a glaring omission from past models, and it's a pretty solid quality one that frames you well in a conference call. It's redesigned to fit the thin bezels (complete with a slight notch) while retaining the improved resolution. The ventilation system has also been redesigned to be more efficient, so hopefully, it will go the distance once properly tested out.

Unfortunately, the biggest offense design-wise has yet to be addressed: the non-tactile function key touch bar and the invisible touchpad. Both are similar to past models - incredibly stylish but an accessibility nightmare for those with low to no vision. It's a shame since the touchpad is well-made and responsive but a slight ridge to establish boundaries would have made it perfect.

Dell XPS 16: Performance

Though I couldn't personally test out the Dell XPS 16's performance through benchmarks, the specs themselves are more than promising and should allow gamers to run some of the best PC games with no issues. It can be equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9, one of the brand-new CPUs from the AI-enhanced processor line. If the CPU's dedicated neural processing unit is as strong as Intel makes it out to be, then it'll be able to handle any workload including creative and editing.

The XPS 14 can also be equipped with up to an impressive Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, an excellent GPU that can handle any of the top AAA titles at high settings. Despite it being mid-range, it should play nice with the high-end CPU. Only future benchmarking can determine exactly how far this laptop can go, but fingers crossed that it lives up to its impressive specs.

Dell XPS 16: Early verdict

I'm very impressed with Dell's offerings this year, as it seems that its refresh has addressed most of the issues we've found in previous iterations of the Dell XPS line. The only exceptions are the touchpad and function taskbar, which are both invisible with no buttons or ridges.

The aesthetics are gorgeous and distinctive as befitting the series, with a great keyboard and incredibly vibrant display. Coupled with a revamped webcam and ventilation system, it finally feels every bit one of the best ultrabooks that it was meant to be.

There are also the upgraded specs, including a CPU from the upcoming Meteor Lake line, that should guarantee some excellent performance once it can be properly benchmarked. If the Dell XPS 16 could finally live up to the illustrious Dell XPS 15 (2022), then we'll truly have a perfect laptop on our hands. And maybe someday the non-tactile function key touch bar will be permanently retired.