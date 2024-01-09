The JBL Clip 5 is a next-gen Bluetooth speaker with special Auracast powers

JBL is responsible for producing some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, and now the portable audio brand has announced new additions to its speaker lineup at CES 2024, with big changes in both the design and connectivity departments.

Not every speaker in JBL’s range is lucky enough to be getting an upgrade, but three of its portable speaker models are getting a glow-up. The JBL Xtreme 4, JBL Clip 5, and JBL Go 4 were announced at the Las Vegas tech expo, and they’ll all be available from March.

The headline upgrade for all three new speakers is the inclusion of Bluetooth Auracast connection tech. Auracast enables you to simultaneously connect numerous speaker to to one phone or other audio source, and it’s the first time it’s appeared in JBL speakers.

Auracast isn’t the only new tech coming to JBL products. It was only a matter of time before AI would find its way into the world of portable audio, and JBL is introducing ‘AI Sound Boost technology’ in its Xtreme 4 model to enhance audio quality and projection. While the Clip 5 and Go 4 won’t have this AI audio enhancement, they will have Bluetooth v5.3 and low-energy (LE) audio capabilities.

The latest editions of JBL’s speakers have also received a design makeover, with a new look and an array of new color options, incorporating post-consumer recycled materials – like many other tech brands, JBL is doubling down on its commitments to going green.

Welcome to the JBL family

JBL Xtreme 4

(Image credit: JBL)

$379.95 / £379.99

The next speaker in JBL’s Xtreme lineup inherits the waterproof and dustproof features of its predecessors, but with AI enhancements for improved audio quality, and three new color options.

JBL’s AI Sound Boost technology analyzes audio using an integrated algorithm that softens distortion to allow clear and powerful sound output. It’s packing two subwoofers, two drivers, and dual-pumping JBL Bass Radiators, working together to create immersive sound. On top of the Xtreme 4’s impressive audio properties, it contains a replaceable battery with a playback time of 24 hours, and has a handy integrated power bank for charging your phone.

JBL Clip 5

(Image credit: JBL)

$79.95 / £59.99

The JBL Clip 5 is a step up from the JBL Clip 4. It’s both a powerful speaker and stylish accessory, with its most obvious revamp being its new wider carabiner which allows you to attach the speaker to a wider range of items.

Not only has the Clip 5 had a visual reimagining, but the speaker itself is designed with a more powerful driver than the Clip 4 for responsive bass at any volume. Playback time is a generous 12 hours, making it an ideal companion for walks and outdoor escapades.

JBL Go 4

(Image credit: JBL)

$49.95 / £39.99

The Go series are JBL’s smallest portable speakers, but JBL promises its new version has “more robust sound and punchier bass than its predecessor”.

It has all the essential features you need in an outdoor speaker, including IP67 waterproofing and dust resistances and low-energy audio, allowing for an increased playback time of seven hours compared to the Go 3’s five hours. The Go 4 also gets a new silhouette, with a wider strap that’s more durable and easier to hold, and comes in six different color options.

