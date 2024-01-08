Acer is pulling out all the stops at CES 2024 - including a 3D laptop for the price of a MacBook and a massive 57-inch curved gaming monitor

CES 2024 is currently running in Las Vegas, and companies are already dropping new additions to product lines that we can’t wait to get our hands on. Acer has hit the ground running with several gaming monitors and laptops being announced, and our product to watch is the Predator Z57 gaming monitor, coming in an almost startling 57 inches!

Alongside that, we’re seeing a big push to embrace AI from Acer with a new refresh of the Swift lineup that includes not just new Intel Core Ultra processors but also the latest RTX 40 series laptop GPUs. The company is also bringing the entry price of its 3D display offerings down with a new Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition, so you'll be able to get glasses-free 3D images at the same price as a MacBook!

We’re at the very beginning of CES 2024 week and already seeing some incredible technology on display, so let's dive in and see what Acer has in store for us.

Predator Z57 - large and in charge

Acer’s Predator gaming line is going strong with the announcement of four new monitors - two miniLED and two OLED panels. The mammoth 57-inch Predator Z57 gaming monitor offers a Dual UHD max resolution and a refresh rate 120Hz. In contrast (no pun intended), new OLED models like the 39-inch Predator X39 and the 34-inch X34 X offer ultrafast latency and performance with UWQHD resolution.

It seems like Acer is putting a lot of effort into beefing up its selection of gaming monitors this year, which comes as no surprise - while we’re rarely disappointed with Acer’s gaming monitors, we’ve yet to put one among out list of best gaming monitors on the market right now. Hopefully, this new and improved lineup will be a breath of fresh air amongst many other monitor releases this year at CES.

The star of the lineup of course is the Predator Z57, which comes across as a direct competitor to the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 that Samsung announced this time last year. At the time of the Neo’s announcement, I was still pretty uncertain about the sheer size of the monitor, because while it could offer a more immersive experience, who really needs all 57 inches? Equipped with AMD Free-Sync Premium, dual HDMI 2.1 ports, and 1000-nit peak brightness, the Z57 is a decked-out bit of tech.

Like the Neo G9, the Predator Z57 is not aimed at the casual gamer looking for an upgraded set-up. This $2,499.99 monitor is better suited for enthusiasts who stream or take part in esports, or just really want to have a big monitor as part of their set-up.

Acer Swift 14 - a fresh coat of AI

Acer is giving its popular Swift lineup of laptops an AI touch-up with refreshes of the product line, introducing the new Intel Core Ultra processors - which offer AI acceleration thanks to a dedicated on-chip neural processing unit (NPU). The company is now also offering laptops with the latest RTX 40 series laptop GPUs.

The newer models hope to offer even more of a performance boost for students, content creators, and artists thanks to these updated internals, and we’re excited to get our hands on the new laptops to take the new NPU for a spin.

It’s no surprise to see Acer diverting a significant amount of effort into sprucing up its products with a dollop of AI enhancement, considering last year was the year of artificial intelligence and many competitors were quick to recognize the boom, swooping in to design products optimized for AI functionality.

As for the Acer Swift Go laptops, the new Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 are also getting the Intel Core Ultra processor upgrade, alongside dedicated Intel Arc GPUs promising to offer all-day battery life and an enhanced user experience.

Both models are naturally packed full of new AI features, which paired with software features like Acer PurifiedVoice and Acer PurifiedView video enhancements naked a strong case for these to be in the top ranks of the best laptops for students and professionals, considering their lightweight design.

Interestingly, the Swift X 14 now has the option of a trackpad with built-in media controls that light up when you’re listening to or watching something. An incredibly cool kind of feature, you’ll essentially get the familiar sweep of media controls automatically illuminated every time you click on a YouTube video or settle in to watch a movie. According to Acer, we’ll also be seeing a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key on the keyboards, similar to the ‘Everything’ button you will see on many Chromebooks.

Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition - glasses-free AI at a more affordable price

I will be the first to admit that when I first heard about Acer’s dip into 3D displays I rolled my eyes and was so certain it either couldn’t be done well, or if it could there’d be absolutely no point. Of course, I look back at that naïve past version of myself and cringe a little, especially looking at the new Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition.

The perfect device to unveil at CES 2024, this is a glasses-free 3D laptop that costs just about the same as a 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. I have had the pleasure of actually seeing Acer’s 3D display in action, and it's an incredibly trippy feeling to know you’re looking at a flat screen, and yet still find yourself reaching out to try and touch the object on screen (in my case a floating space ship) as it hovers just inches from your face. Now, Acer is introducing a more affordable pathway for people to get a hold of this kind of tech.

The laptop will cost around $1,399 according to Acer, which is still a lot for a laptop but is a pittance compared to its predecessors, the higher-end Predator Helios 300 3D laptops that sit around $3,500 to $4,000. Woof. I’ll take the Aspire 3D 15, thanks.

While I initially (and still kind of do) believed this to be a trick of dark magic, it was explained to me that the 3D tech works by tracking the position of your eyes and head using two image sensors tucked neatly into the top display bezel either side of the webcam. Each eye is then shown two separate but identical 2D images that trick your brain into seeing it in 3D.

With the rise in popularity of VR/XR headsets, especially the upcoming release of the Apple VR headset, Acer would be offering designers and artists a device that works in the ‘dimension’ they’re trying to replicate. Professionals and researchers who would like to display their work or models in 3D would be the perfect users for this kind of technology, especially people like architects, medical students and real estate agents.

The only downfall comes from the fact that as it stands only one person can look and see the 3D image at a time, as it’s using eye tracking technology. So you would have to switch seats and get comfortable every time someone else wants to look at the model or image being displayed.

