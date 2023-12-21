LG C4 OLED TV: what we expect from one of 2024's hottest 4K TVs

In our review we described the LG C3 OLED TV as "a picture-perfect TV for movies and gaming".

The LG C3 is one of our best OLED TVs of 2023. It had a tough act to follow, since the LG C2 was our top TV pick of 2022, but it generally delivered. With new HDR-improving picture processing, a nice aesthetic, a smart TV interface overhaul, and a wealth of features to appeal to both gamers and movie fans, it was a fantastic TV… though it did lose out on our TV of the Year Award to its direct rival, the Samsung S90C.

The big question now is, how will the new LG C4 compare, and what upgrades will it bring? Right now we know very little about the upcoming C4 OLED TV, but there have been some leaks about its specs that seem very plausible, and we can speculate about what's likely, of course.

We're bound to learn more about LG's 2024 TVs in a few weeks at CES 2024. LG has already received 12 Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) – the organization behind CES – for its OLED TVs, which is good news for the LG C4. Naturally, we'll update this article with the real info when it arrives in January.

With no official release date or pricing from LG yet, we can only make assumptions based on the LG C3.

With that in mind, the 2023 OLED TV was released in March 2023 after being announced at CES in January 2023, and it was the same story with the LG C2 the year before… and the LG C1 the year before that. That means we can expect the LG C4 to follow a similar pattern and be with us in around March 2024.

LG's C-series TVs are the company’s mid-tier 4K OLED TV model, slotting in between the flagship G-series and entry-level B-series. The US and UK pricing for the LG C3 looked like this:

OLED83C3: $5,299 / £6,499 / around AU$7,900

OLED77C3: $3,599 / £3,999 / around AU$5,370

OLED65C3: $2,600 / £2,899 / around AU$3,900

OLED55C3: $1,899 / £2,099 / around AU$2,830

OLED48C3 $1,499 / £1,599 / around AU$2,240

OLED42C3: $1,399 / £1,499 / around AU$2,100

We know that OLED is expensive and analysts have been saying that LG really needs to reduce the price of its TVs to compete. Then again, there's no getting around the fact OLED tech is pricey to make, which means we wouldn't be surprised if the price of the LG C4 is the same as the list above in 2024, or if there's a slight price increase on the OLED TV to keep pace with inflation.

LG C4: Rumors and leaks

Details about what to expect from the LG C4, as well as what to expect from LG's 2024 TV line-up more generally, have been sparse. But one recent leak is exciting, as it confirms both the upcoming LG C4 and the LG G4 could be very good news for gamers – at least PC gamers.

TV tech site FlatPanelsHD revealed that processor firm AMD revealed information about the upcoming LG OLED panels in one of its TV databases.

The leak alleges that 48-inch, 55-inch and 77-inch models of the LG C4 were added to the database and certified for AMD's FreeSync Premium (this delivers low lag and allows for fluid gameplay). The database also lists the VRR range of the C4 as 40-144Hz, this is higher than the LG C3's maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

What this means is the LG C4 could be more appealing to PC gamers because consoles max out at 120Hz. The higher-end LG G4 is also listed as having the same improved refresh rate, but LG's lower-end B4 will alleged get a boost to 40-120Hz.

This is the Alpha 9 processor, which you'll currently find in more LG TVs. (Image credit: LG)

One of the biggest potential improvements we're expecting for upcoming LG OLED TVs is a serious jump in picture quality thanks to a next-gen processing chip. The new processor is said offer a lot more power than the current Alpha 9 chip used in LG's TVs when it comes to AI computation especially. A new NPU (neural processing unit) is said the be the major upgrade, and will will "significantly improve its 'on-device' performance" compared to existing AI-based chips, according to reports. Given how much of modern TV processing is based on AI models, this could be transformative.

Noticeable viewing improvements are likely to include better ability to analyze images and recognize and prioritize particular objects, the ability to reduce noise better without removing details, and to apply smart audio enhancements, which means we can expect both audible as well as visible improvements across LG's OLED range.

There's no official confirmation on this chip yet, including whether it's destined for 2024's models or later, but we'll find out soon.

Another reported upgrade is good news for PC gamers, with a leak from AMD's FreeSync database suggesting that the LG C4 (and its more expensive cousin, the LG G4) will support a 144Hz refresh rate, rather than the maximum 120Hz supported now. This won't make a difference for console gamers, since these max out at 120Hz anyway, but PC gamers could push things further, and it seems like the LG C4 will be ready for that.

LG C4: What we want to see

There wasn't very much wrong with the LG C3, but there are a couple of upgrades we'd particularly like to see.

The first is a brighter screen, to compete with the Samsung S90C, which is about 25% brighter at the same price. We hope that LG could bring its Micro Lens Array tech into this model – this a new layer in the panel that effectively adds billions of microscopic lenses in order to focus light that comes from OLEDs. The result is a big boost in screen brightness, as seen in the LG G3.

We'd don't know whether the LG C4 will come with MLA, or whether it will still be too high-end this year for the kind of price the C4 should be – but one way or another, it'll need a brightness boost to stay competitive.

The LG G3 (pictured) packed in MLA tech, but will the same come to the G4 and the LG C4? (Image credit: Future)

Most people pair one of the best soundbars with their new TVs these days. But we still like to see quality audio on offer. The LG C3 came with decent sound quality and some cool options to expand the sound, but overall it was nothing to write home about.

Audio might not be our number one priority when we're judging new panels, but we hope to see a bit more audio oomph from the LG C4. Especially when you consider that mid-range rivals, particularly the Sony A80L (but also the Samsung S90C) have prioritized strong, immersive audio in recent years, LG really needs to keep up.

And speaking of audio, Samsung now offers the ability send Dolby Atmos audio wirelessly between its TVs and its soundbars without an adapter, and we'd like to see LG do the same. When we saw the LG M3 earlier in 2023, the company gently hinted that this may be on the cards in the future, but there's been no sign yet – perhaps 2024 is the time.

One of our biggest bugbears with the LG C3 was simply that it didn't feel like a huge upgrade over the C2 that came before it. Sure, plenty of things were improved but we still rounded off the review by saying: "You’ll save a good deal by picking up a C2 and we’re sure you’ll be happy with it."

With the C4 we'd like to see LG taking a more clear stride forward in almost every way, but especially in the ways improvements felt static between the C2 and C3 models, such as the obvious image quality, the sound or even the design – to deliver the extra value that we feel the Samsung S90C offers. The leaked processor news could shake things up here for the C4 in a major way, so we've got our fingers crossed that rumor turns out to be true.