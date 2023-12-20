LG G4: everything we know so far and what we want to see

In our LG G3 OLED TV review we described this display as "LG's brightest OLED TV ever".

The LG G3 is an incredibly impressive high-end TV with superb picture quality, stunning brightness levels and top quality gaming features. Surprisingly, it didn't make our best TV or best OLED TV lists at the end of 2023, but that isn't because it isn't an excellent display, other TVs simply managed to outshine it in some areas – especially in value and affordability.

The big question now is what can we expect from the follow-up to the LG G3, the LG G4? Right now, we don't know very much about LG's plans for the G4 or its broader OLED line-up. But as more details are revealed we'll be updating this guide with what we know and what we expect to see from the highly-anticipated LG G4.

We'll learn more about what LG has in store for its 2024 TVS at CES 2024 in a few weeks. From what we know so far, it looks promising as LG received 12 Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) – the organization behind CES – for its upcoming OLED TVs, which is great news for the LG G4.

In the meantime, let's look at what we expect to see from the LG G4. We'll cover when the LG G4 could be released and how much it's likely to cost, a rundown of the latest leaks and rumors, and what we want to see from the G4.

The LG G3 OLED TV was impressive, how will the LG G4 compare? (Image credit: Future)

There's no official LG G4 release or pricing details from LG yet, which means we can only make assumptions based on the LG G3.

The LG G3 OLED TV was released in March 2023 after being announced at CES in January 2023. That means we can expect the G4 to land in March 2024.

As for pricing, the G3 is one of LG’s most elite OLEDs, which is why it was relatively expensive when it was first released. The US, UK and Australian pricing for the LG G3 looked like this:

A few months after its release, prices for the LG G3 did drop but remained high for the OLED market. OLED is expensive and analysts have been saying that LG needs to reduce its prices to compete with rivals. However, OLED tech is still pricey to make, which means we wouldn't be surprised if the LG G4 has the same original G3 prices above, or is even a little more expensive.

LG G4: Rumors and leaks

There haven't been many leaks or rumors about what to expect from the LG G4. We do know that Korean newspaper Etnews, as reported by FlatPanelsHD, claims that upcoming LG OLED TVs may get a serious jump in picture quality thanks to a next-gen chip.

The new processor, which is likely to be the Alpha 10, is a more powerful processor than the Alpha 9, which is currently in the LG G3, and other LG OLEDs.

According to Etnews, the new processor will features a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that will "significantly improve its 'on-device' performance" compared to existing AI-based chips. What this means is that the processing will take place on the device, like with the best phones, rather than remotely in a far-away data center.

We can expect a bunch of audible as well as visible improvements across LG's OLED range with this new processor, including better ability to analyse images, reduce noise, recognize and prioritize objects and apply smart audio enhancements.

It hasn't been officially confirmed whether the new Alpha 10 chip will be coming in LG's 2024 line-up of OLED TVs or later, but we'll find out soon.

This is the Alpha 9 processor, which you'll currently find in more LG TVs. (Image credit: LG)

Another recent leak suggests that the LG G4, as well as LG's upcoming C4, are going to appeal to PC gamers. The TV tech site FlatPanelsHD reported that processor firm AMD revealed information about the highly-anticipated LG OLED panels in its database.

According to FlatPanelsHD, it shows that the LG G4 was added to the database and certified for AMD's FreeSync Premium (this delivers low lag and allows for fluid gameplay), which makes sense. But what this listing also showed is that the G4's VRR range is 40-144Hz, higher than the LG G3's maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

This kind of refresh rate won't interest console gamers – consoles max out at 120Hz – but PC gamers will be happy to learn about this new specification, especially as it's already available with some Samsung TVs.

LG G4: Features and what we want to see

Although we have no official details about the upcoming LG G4, it bodes well that LG has already received Innovation Awards for its OLED range ahead of CES 2024. It may not mean the LG G4 is itself award-winning, but it looks likely something about the new tech or features on offer from LG's 2024 OLEDs will be impressive.

In the meantime, there are a few key ways we think that LG can improve on the LG G3 in this next model. Most of these improvements might seem small, but when you consider them as a whole package, they're the reason the LG G3 performed well in 2023 but didn't beat strong competition from the likes of Samsung and Sony.

The Samsung S95C is the the LG G3's closest rival, but it performs better in a few key areas, especially sound. (Image credit: Future)

One of the most obvious improvements we'd like to see in the LG G4 is sound quality. Sure, sound isn't the biggest priority when it comes to buying a new TV these days. But during our testing we noted that the LG G3's sound was disappointing, especially compared to its picture. This is all the more important when you consider that major rivals, most notably the Samsung S95C, boasted much more powerful, built-in audio.

Another seemingly small but significant improvement that needs to be made to the LG G3 is giving us a bundled stand. It came with a wall mount but no stand, meaning anyone looking to place their G3 on furniture had to pay an extra ($149 / £99). This isn't a huge ask, especially because the LG C3 came with a stand.

We also expect to see some general improvements to overall picture quality, brightness and vibrancy, which could be helped along massively if the new improved processor rumors are true. That's not to say the LG G3 didn't perform well in these areas, but in 2023 LG TVs no longer felt ahead of the competition. In fact, in terms of value for money several options from Sony and Samsung performed better – or at least would suit more people.