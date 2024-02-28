LG's 2024 OLED TVs are now available to order, but prices have gone up

LG has announced US pricing and a release window for two of its 2024 OLED TVs: the LG C4 and LG G4 – and they're available to order right now from lg.com. You can find pricing below, with comparisons to release prices of each model's 2023 predecessor – the LG C3 and LG G3, respectively – and the bad news is that prices have mostly gone up.

There's no word of pricing or availability on the LG B4, our most anticipated TV of 2024, but the LG C4 and G4 are the flashier, higher-end models, and both will be challenging for a place on our list of the best TVs no doubt. LG expects to actually ship the TVs at the end of March 2024.

Here's the pricing for both models:

US pricing for the LG C4

Swipe to scroll horizontally Size LG C4 LG C3 42-inch $1,499 $1,299 48-inch $1,599 $1,399 55-inch $1,999 $1,799 65-inch $2,699 $2,499 77-inch $3,699 $3,499 83-inch $5,399 $5,299

US prices for the LG G4

Swipe to scroll horizontally Size LG G4 LG G3 55-inch $2,599 $2,499 65-inch $3,399 $3,299 77-inch $4,599 $4,499 83-inch $6,499 $6,499 97-inch $24,999 N/A

Nearly every size of both the LG C4 and G4 has seen a price increase from last year's models. Only the 83-inch G4 carries the same release price, a welcome surprise as the 83-inch G4 is the first time an OLED display of this size will carry micro lens array (MLA) tech to improve brightness. Also, the 97-inch G4 is priced at $24,999, the same price the 97-inch LG G2 (there was no G3 model in this size).

Other than these two models, it's price increases across the board. The most surprising of all is the $200 increase in nearly every size of the C4, apart from the largest 83-inch size which sees a $100 price increase. This is LG's bang-for-your buck model, so any change to the buck part risks upsetting the fine balance. Thankfully, in our LG C4 hands-on we noted that it seems to be dramatically brighter, so may be worth the price rise.

As for the LG G4, the news isn't quite as bad, but there's still a $100 jump in price across every size other than the 83 and 97-inch mentioned above. This also is getting a brightness boost compared to last year, and we said in our LG G4 hands-on that this isn't the only welcome upgrade it's getting.

The LG G4 (pictured) at CES 2024. (Image credit: Future)

Not a great year for TV pricing

Although prices are likely to drop on these TVs after launch, it's likely to take several months for any discounts to happen. It's to be expected to a certain degree, as prices continue to rise overall right now, and TVs are no different.

The increase in LG's OLEDs is a shame, but from info we've received on the European pricing of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs, it's likely that they too will be pricier in the US, so LG's models will probably still be competitive despite the cost going up.

At the very least, LG's OLEDs are likely to still be some of the more competitively priced on the market, remaining cheaper than the best OLED TVs from Sony, which always adds other premium elements to its TVs and sells at higher prices. But still, at time when many are feeling economic pressure, we wish prices were going the other way.