Samsung's 2024 OLED and QLED TVs get their first price listings, and it's good and bad news
Some big price rises, but nice price cuts at the budget end, too
At a recent showcase of its 2024 TV range in Europe, Samsung revealed the first prices we've seen so far for this year's TVs. It was pricing in Euros only, but it covered the majority of its TVs for this year (though not all of them).
The main takeaway was immediately obvious: a number of these Euro prices have gone up compared to 2023's launch prices, by up to 30% (depending on the model) with Samsung OLED TVs especially hit by this. However, some prices have fallen too, particularly in the cheaper QLED models, which is great for affordability.
There are major price jumps in some cases, well above Eurozone inflation rates, though there are plenty of other factors that go into the prices of the best TVs, including cost of materials, shipping costs, and more advanced tech inside the TVs in some cases, including Samsung's new AI-touting processors.
And on top of the price cuts and rises, some models have stayed the same price as before, which can be considered a small price cut, since inflation means you're technically paying a few percent less for them.
Still, the price rises in the OLED models are a worry, because the reason Samsung topped our list of the best OLED TVs last year was due to the excellent value of its models – but this doesn't automatically mean that prices will rise by this amount in other countries, such as the US and UK, too.
If you look at the prices of the Samsung S90D compared to last year's Samsung S90C, the new Euro price is often actually in line with the UK price from last year when converted, so the UK price may not change so much. And Samsung often prices its TVs quite differently in the US due to the different market there, so a rise in Europe is no guarantee of anything in the US.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Samsung S90D (2024)
|Samsung S90C (2023)
|55-inch
|€2,299 (approx. $2,490 / £1,960)
|€1,999 / $1,899 / £1,999 / AU$3,299
|65-inch
|€3,099 (approx. $3,350 / £2,640)
|€2,799 / $3,299 / £2,799 / AU$4,299
|77-inch
|€4,399 (approx. $3,750 / £4,760)
|€3,999 / $3,599 / £3,899 / AU$6,799
(There were no prices for the new 42-inch and 48-inch Samsung S90D models yet, or for the 83-inch model.)
If we look at the Samsung QN90D, the successor to the Samsung QN90C high-end Neo QLED model, you get far more of a mixed bag. The small 43-inch model has had a huge 30% jump on its price in Euros, but the 55-inch and 75-inch models are exactly the same, while the 65-inch just had a very minor price rise.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Samsung QN90D (2023)
|Samsung QN90C (2023)
|43-inch
|€1,699 (approx. $1,840 / £1,450)
|€1,299 / $1,199 / £1,399 / AU$1,999
|50-inch
|€1,799 (approx. $1,950 / £1,530)
|€1,499 / $1,599 / £1,499 / AU$2,499
|55-inch
|€2,299 (approx. $2,490 / £1,960)
|€2,299 / $1,999 / £1,899 / AU$2,999
|65-inch
|€3,099 (approx. $3,350 / £2,640)
|€2,999 / $2,799 / £2,699 / AU$3,999
|75-inch
|€4,199 (approx. $4,540 / £3,580)
|€4,199 / $3,299 / £3,799 / AU$5,299
|85-inch
|€5,999 (approx. $6,490 / £5,120)
|€5,499 / $4,799 / £5,199 / AU$6,799
|98-inch
|€13,499 (approx. $14,610 / £11,520)
|N/A
Here are the rest of the announced Euro prices for the line-up so far, along with last year's prices so you can compare them and see where things are going up or down. Please note that it doesn't include the S85C OLED TV, the Q80C QLED TV, or any non-QLED budget models.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Samsung S95D (2024)
|Samsung S95C (2023)
|55-inch
|€2,799
|€2,499
|65-inch
|€3,699
|€3,299
|77-inch
|€5,199
|€4,799
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Samsung QN900D (2024)
|Samsung QN900C (2023)
|65-inch
|€5,799
|€5,999
|75-inch
|€7,799
|€7,999
|85-inch
|€10,999
|€10,999
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Samsung QN800D (2024)
|Samsung QN800C (2023)
|65-inch
|€4,199
|€3,999
|75-inch
|€5,699
|€5,499
|85-inch
|€7,999
|€7,999
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Samsung QN85D (2024)
|Samsung QN85C (2023)
|55-inch
|€1,699
|€1,799
|65-inch
|€2,399
|€2,299
|75-inch
|€3,199
|€3,399
|85-inch
|€4,599
|€4,499
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Samsung Q70D (2024)
|Samsung Q70C (2023)
|55-inch
|€1,299
|€1,399
|65-inch
|€1,499
|€1,799
|75-inch
|€2,399
|€2,499
|85-inch
|€2,899
|€3,499
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Samsung Q60D (2024)
|Samsung Q60C (2023)
|43-inch
|€899
|€849
|50-inch
|€999
|€899
|55-inch
|€1,099
|€999
|65-inch
|€1,399
|€1,399
|75-inch
|€2,099
|€1,899
|85-inch
|€2,599
|€2,999
