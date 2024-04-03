LG's 2024 OLED TVs finally get UK pricing, and you can pre-order them with a free soundbar now

LG's 2024 OLED TVs have appeared on the brand's website as available for pre-order in the UK and not only do they come with a free soundbar, but they're also cheaper than we anticipated.

When LG revealed US pricing for its 2024 OLED TVs in late February, we noted that both the LG G4 and LG C4 had increased in prices. At the time, we estimated that it would be the same case in the UK. However, UK pricing on LG.com suggests that most 2024 models will be cheaper than we expected.

And to sweeten the deal, LG has also launched a sale that will run from today (April 3) to April 16, where you can get its new OLEDs not only at cheaper than expected prices, but also with a free soundbar.

One particular offer that caught our eye (that we've highlighted below) is for the 55-inch LG C4. Retailing at £1,899, it's cheaper than the £2,099 launch price of its predecessor the LG C3, which was easily one of the best TVs of last year, and it also comes with a free LG US9CS soundbar.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED TV: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15274760?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.lg.com/uk/tvs-soundbars/oled-evo/oled55c46la-usc9s/" data-link-merchant="lg.com"">was £2,899.98 now £1,899.98 at LG.com

The LG C4 looks to be one of 2024's most exciting OLED TVs, offering upgrades such as promised improved brightness over last year's LG C3, a 144Hz refresh rate, LG's new webOS 24 smart TV platform and Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode, whilst also carrying over a lot from the C3 – which isn't a bad thing. We haven't fully tested this TV just yet, but from what we've seen in-person, it's certainly impressive. And to celebrate its launch, you can pre-order the 55-inch set and get a free US9CS soundbar.

Interestingly, we can also see confirmed pricing for the LG B4, which is one of our most anticipated OLED TVs of 2024, thanks to its new smaller 48-inch model, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Alpha 8 AI processor, which promise improver processing power and brightness akin to the LG C3.

Unfortunately, there's no listing for the 48-inch B4 as of yet, but it's nice to see that its other sizes, including the 55-, 65- and 77-inch, are roughly £200 cheaper than the C4 – an issue that initially held back the LG B3 last year.

Below we've listed all the UK prices for the LG B4, C4 and G4 that we can see on the site, although some models and sizes are missing. These are the prices for the TVs alone and not part of the LG sale:

LG G4

LG OLED55G4: £2,399

LG OLED65G4: £3,299

LG OLED77G4: £4,499

It's worth noting that with the LG G4, there appear to be two models – the G46 and the G4S. The G4S appears to the model that comes with a stand included.

LG C4

LG OLED42C4: £1,399

LG OLED48C4: £1,499

LG OLED55C4: £1,899

LG OLED65C4: £2,699

LG OLED77C4: £3,799

LG B4

LG OLED55B4: £1,699

LG OLED65B4: £2,500

LG OLED77B4: £3,499

A price cut is a welcome sight

The real headline here is that even after this limited pre-order deal period ends, prices for the LG 2024 OLED TV range seem cheaper or at least similar to last year's prices, especially after the price increase in the US.

Although we haven't had a chance to fully test these TVs as of yet, from what we've seen in-person, we're already impressed. The LG C4's brightness boost is the real deal, with even better HDR highlights and a 144Hz refresh rate and the LG G4 is more than just its added brightness, with new stands included in the 55 and 65-inch models (subject to region availability) and the new Alpha 11 AI chip for even more improvements.

The LG C4 and G4 will also both support wireless, lossless Dolby Atmos sound with compatible LG soundbars and a new Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode, which promises to combine all the best parts of picture settings – the vibrant punch of Dolby Vision HDR with the natural and most-accurate picture of Filmmaker Mode.

If these TVs are anything like their predecessors, the LG B3, LG C3 and LG G3, all of which were amongst the best OLED TVs of 2023, then they're sure to be a success. We'll have to wait until we've conducted our full tests for sure but in the meantime, it's always refreshing to see savings where we didn't think we'd get them.