LG OLED TVs from the last couple of years will get a great free upgrade in 2024

LG has revealed plans to enact a webOS update program that will expand recent webOS updates to a variety of the brand’s TVs.

In total, every single model in LG’s 2022 OLED TV series, the OLED Flex, the OLED Objet Collection Posé, and the QNED Mini Led 8K display will receive the upgrade. According to the company, the program will introduce new ways for users to customize their smart TVs so they can have a personalized experience that meets their needs. You can, for example, pick and choose what content you want to see on screen including, but not limited to, music streaming services and video games. This will be made possible thanks to the proprietary Quick Card UI, a system that LG states resembles what you might find on a smartphone.

(Image credit: LG)

The screen interface will consist of individual cards. You have the big banner at the top, followed by category tabs, then your selection of hand-picked services, and, in the bottom half, multiple recommendation lists for curated content you might like.

In addition to the revamped interface, LG’s webOS update will see the inclusion of “advanced security technology” to protect users from (presumably) bad actors, malware, or other outside forces. The company doesn’t detail what the security upgrade consists of or how it functions.

It’s unknown exactly when the upgrade (or as LG calls it, "Re:New") program will officially launch, but it will begin sometime in early 2024 so fairly soon. LG isn’t stopping there as it will continue supporting webOS with more updates as it aims to “constantly revolutionize the customer experience.” The brand even pledged to continue releasing support for 2024 webOS TVs until 2028.

Big year for LG

This year is shaping up to be a pretty important one for LG. It recently showed off its 2024 OLED TV lineup which’ll be led by its new, wireless flagship model – the LG M4. To make it wireless, the model will come equipped with a “Zero Connect box” that’ll house all of the display’s cables for picture as well as audio. Speaking of sound, LG also revealed the DukeBox not too long ago. It’s a futuristic-looking jukebox with an OLED screen on the front, a 360-degree speaker at the top, and some front-facing drivers down at the bottom.

The OLED TV lineup, Dukebox, and more will be shown off at CES 2024 which is set on January 9 and will continue until the 12th. While you wait, be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best LG TVs for 2024.