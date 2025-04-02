Sony’s new TV lineup for 2025 doubles down on QD-OLED

Sony has announced its 2025 TV lineup, with the new offerings led by a mark II version of its Bravia 8 OLED TV that uses a QD-OLED display panel. Other new TVs announced include entry-level mini-LED and regular LED models, and there’s a new entry-level addition to Sony's Bravia Projector lineup.

The current Sony Bravia 8, one of 2024's best OLED TVs, will carry over in Sony’s 2025 TV lineup, along with the 77-inch version of the Sony A95L, a 2023 model that also uses a QD-OLED panel. The flagship Sony Bravia 9 mini-LED TV series carries over for 2025 as well, along with its mid-range Bravia 5 mini-LED and Bravia 3 LED series TVs.

The new Bravia 5 series mini-LED TV series will feature a 98-inch model, the company’s first mini-LED TV in an extra-large screen size and a replacement for the outgoing Sony X90L, which also featured a 98-inch option.

Pricing and availability for all new models are yet to be announced.

Bravia 8 II OLED

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony Bravia 8 II will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes, and according to Sony gives viewers a 50% brighter OLED TV option than the Sony Bravia 8 series, which uses a standard W-OLED panel. Sony says the new OLEDs are also 125% brighter than the earlier flagship A95L series.

Bravia 8 II TVs use the company’s XR Processor with XR Triluminos Max and XR Clear Image. They feature a One Slate design, with a slimmer chassis than the Bravia 8 series models.

Audio features on the Bravia 8 II include Acoustic Surface Audio+, which uses transducers embedded behind the display that turn the OLED panel into a speaker, and Acoustic Center Sync, which lets the TV be used as a center channel with a compatible Sony speaker system. Another upgrade the Bravia 8 II brings is dual subwoofers, over the single subwoofer present on Bravia 8 series models.

Bravia 5 mini-LED

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony Bravia 5 is the company’s new entry-level mini-LED TV series, and will be available in 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-, and 98-inch screen sizes, making the Bravia 5 the largest size option in Sony’s 2025 TV lineup. These TVs use an XR Processor and an XR Backlight Master Drive panel with up to six times more local dimming zones than the Sony X90L series, according to Sony. They also feature Studio Calibrated and IMAX Enhanced picture modes.

On the audio side, Bravia 5 TVs feature Acoustic Multi-Audio, which uses new magnetic tweeters positioned on the left and right sides of the TV’s frame along with down-firing X-Balanced speakers. There's also an Acoustic Center Sync feature that lets the TV work as a center channel with a compatible Sony speaker system.

Bravia 2 II LED

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony Bravia 2 II is the company’s new entry-level TV series, and features an LED display panel with an X1 4K processor that was previously used in the company’s flagship TVs. These models will be available in 43-, 50, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch screen sizes with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio support.

Bravia Projector 7

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony Bravia Projector 7 is the new entry-level home theater projector in the company’s lineup, which also includes the Bravia Projector 9 and the Bravia Projector 8, our pick as the best premium gaming option in our best 4K projectors guide.

The Projector 7 is a 2,200-lumen native 4K laser model that gives viewers a more compact and lightweight (28lbs / 12.7kg) projector option compared to the upper-tier models in the Sony Bravia Projector lineup.

The Projector 7 features the same XR Processor for Projector found in the company’s step-up models, with XR Deep Black to enhance contrast. The Projector 7 is also well suited to gaming, with 4K 120Hz support on its dual HDMI inputs and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

A new feature making its debut on the Projector 7 is an Aspect Ratio Scaling Mode. This conveniently lets viewers switch between 2.35:1 and 16:9 display without any lens adjustments when using a Cinemascope screen by simply tapping on a remote control button.