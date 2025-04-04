Sony's new OLED TV gets first price and release date, and it's great news for us, bad news for LG
Sony's 2025 Bravia 8 II and Bravia 5 are coming for LG's crown
- Sony's new TV range gets priced and dated in the UK
- Bravia 8 II is cheaper than the LG G5 in some sizes
- Lower prices compared to Sony's previous models
Sony has announced UK and EU pricing for its Bravia 8 II OLED TV and Bravia 5 mid-range mini-LED models – and LG should be worried, because Sony is pricing its latest TVs very aggressively. One model of the Bravia 8 II is cheaper than the equivalent LG G5.
The Bravia 8 II isn't a replacement for the Sony Bravia 8. Rather, it's a new, more premium Bravia 8 with Sony's latest generation of QD-OLED panel, meaning it's a replacement for the Sony A95L, but with a nicer price tag.
We've seen the Bravia 8 II in real life and we're very impressed: in our first look we said that "this could really end up being the connoisseur's high-end OLED of choice".
We also said that "If the Bravia 8 II can hit the same kind of prices as the LG G5 and Samsung S95F – rather than coming in significantly more expensive, like the A95L did – then we could be onto something very special here when it comes to picture quality." We had no confirmation on pricing at the time, but maybe we should start a side hustle as fortune tellers, because the pricing here is very competitive.
US prices haven't been announced just yet but we're crossing our fingers that we'll see similarly competitive pricing and that proposed tariffs won't have a huge impact.
Sony Bravia 8 II and Bravia 8: UK and EU pricing
The Bravia 8 II prices start at £2,500 / €2,600 for the 55-inch, significantly down from the £3,000 / €3,300 of the A95L at launch. That's slightly more expensive than the G5 – but the 65-inch Bravia 8 II is £3,000, compared to £3,299 for the G5's equivalent.
Bravia 8 II models will be shipping from 6 June 2025 in the UK and EU.
The 98-inch mini-LED Bravia 5 is also coming in hot with prices from £1,500 / €1,550 for the 55-inch to £7,000 / $5,500 for the 98-inch model. The 98-inch X90L was priced from £1,599 to £8,999 / €10,000, so the largest model is considerably cheaper this time around.
Bravia 5 models will start shipping from 23 May 2025.
The full prices, as per FlatpanelsHD, are:
- Bravia 8 II 55-inch: £2,500 / €2,600
- Bravia 8 II 65-inch: £3,000 / €3,300
- Bravia 5 55-inch: £1,500 / €1,550
- Bravia 5 65-inch: £1,800 / €1,900
- Bravia 5 75-inch: £2,200 / €2,300
- Bravia 5 85-inch: £2,800/ €3,000
- Bravia 5 98-inch: £7,000 / €5,500
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
