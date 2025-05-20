The excellent Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is back to its record-low price in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale

Sony’s Bravia 8 was one of our favorite OLED TVs when we tested it in 2024, owing to its rich, detailed picture and well above-average built-in sound. As with other Sony TVs, the price was a bit high out of the gate, but you can now get the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 for $1,499.99 (was $2,299.99) at Best Buy in the Memorial Day sales.

The Bravia 8 briefly hit that same record-low price back in March before leaping back up a few hundred dollars. Now that Sony’s OLED is back down to $1,499.99 for the 65-inch model, this is a great opportunity to score one of the best OLED TVs at a deep discount.

Today's best Memorial Day TV deal

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8: was $2,299.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Sony's 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive $800 discount, bringing the price down to a record low of $1,499.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

In our Sony Bravia 8 review, we commented on its ability to “deliver a gorgeous picture no matter if you’re watching TV or movies, or playing games.” A big part of that can be attributed to the TV’s new Bravia XR processor, which works in the background to bring out details in the picture, reduce noise, and make the most of 4K programs with high dynamic range.

Sound is another area where the Bravia 8 excels. Its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology uses sound actuators placed behind the screen to literally turn the whole TV into a speaker, while the addition of a new tweeter design helps to bring clarity to voices and accurately steer sound effects.

Are there any drawbacks to the Sony Bravia 8? While the quality of its built-in sound is very good overall, the bass impact is limited. Also, it only provides an average level of brightness for an OLED TV, making it a better option for viewing in rooms where you can control the level of ambient light. Even with those limitations, the Bravia 8 is a great TV, and one that you can now buy at its record-low price in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale.

More Memorial Day TV deals

Hisense 65-inch U7N 4K Mini-LED TV: was $748 now $699.99 at Amazon The Hisense U7N is a serious value for the money. This budget-priced 65-inch mini-LED TV offers a full array of gaming features—4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM—and an impressive picture, with solid backlight control and brightness along with vibrant colors and punchy contrast. $699.99 is a fantastic deal for a 65-inch TV, but for one that offers this level of quality, it's a steal.

Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LED tech offers. It features full array local dimming and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and features like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD FreeSync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has dropped the 48-inch model to $549.99 - an incredible, record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do, and its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon Thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day sale, you can now get LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,296.99. That's a $1,400 discount and a new record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $529.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can now find the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price ever.

