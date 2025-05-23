Yes, you really can get a free 55-inch Sony TV with this Memorial Day deal – but you don’t have long to do it
What's better than one TV? Two TVs!
We've seen some excellent deals in the Memorial Day sales, but this might be the ultimate offer. If you buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 II QD-OLED for $3,999.99 at Sony's website, you'll get the 55-inch Sony X77L (worth $590) free. You read that right: buy one TV, get another free. But hurry – you only have until June 8 to do it!
Not in the market for the 65-inch model? No problem! Get the 55-inch Sony Bravia 8 II for $3,499.99, and you'll get the 50-inch Sony X77L (worth $539) free.
Today's best Sony Bravia 8 II deal
The Sony Bravia 8 II is Sony's flagship OLED TV for 2025. It uses a QD-OLED panel for higher brightness (150% higher than the Bravia 8 OLED) and has an anti-glare screen for reduced reflections. It also comes equipped with Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ speaker system, for direct, immersive sound through the screen and a host of gaming features including 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. This deal nets you this TV and a free 55-inch Sony X77L TV. The best things in life are free, right?
We've seen the Bravia 8 II in person and needless to say, we were impressed. Its brightness boost, excellent tone mapping and bold colors all meant it held up well against the Sony A95L, the brand's flagship QD-OLED from 2023.
It not only delivered in its demo, but it has a stacked feature list, incluidng 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision for gaming, along with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and 3D surround upscaling for audio.
Its predecessor, the Sony Bravia 8, was one of the best OLED TVs of 2024, so we've got high hopes for this one.
Unfortunately, the Bravia 8 II's US pricing reveal was bad news, with the 65-inch model launching at $3,999.99, making it much pricier than the rival LG G5 OLED, one of 2025's best TVs, and the Samsung S95F OLED.
But, it seems like Sony has thrown in the 55-inch X77L to sweeten the deal, taking the sting out of this pricing news. We welcome it! Any day you can get two TVs for the price of one is a good day!
More Memorial Day TV deals
The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and the 65-inch model is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a massive $1,400 discount. The LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $549.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
The Samsung S90C OLED was last year's best-rated TV, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $979 - an incredible price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price, especially with today's $1,500+ price cut.
At its original price – $1,399 for this size – we awarded this superb Sony 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its impressive brightness, wide-ranging picture adjustments and sleek design. It's good for gaming with 4K 120Hz refresh rate, while a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner offers 4K broadcast support – and it has the impressive Sony Cognitive Processor XR that first appeared in Sony's highest-end TVs. It even has a custom HDR mode for PS5 games to make the most of the console. It's a very good TV at this discounted price.
Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV', and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now. While expensive, it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Today's Memorial Day deal brings the 77-inch model down to $2,499.99, thanks to a whopping $2,100 discount.
The best Memorial Day sales - quick links
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, lawnmowers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $117
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Casper: up to 30% off all mattresses
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses - deals from $399
- Home Depot: 35% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: up to 40% off grills, appliances, tools & patio
- Nectar: mattress deals from $349, up to 50% off
- Purple: up to $700 off mattresses + free base
- Samsung: up to $1,500 off select appliances
- Target: 50% off patio furniture & accessories
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 mattress sets
- Walmart: grills, mattresses, cheap TVs & vacs from $69
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.