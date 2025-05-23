Yes, you really can get a free 55-inch Sony TV with this Memorial Day deal – but you don’t have long to do it

We've seen some excellent deals in the Memorial Day sales, but this might be the ultimate offer. If you buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 II QD-OLED for $3,999.99 at Sony's website, you'll get the 55-inch Sony X77L (worth $590) free. You read that right: buy one TV, get another free. But hurry – you only have until June 8 to do it!

Not in the market for the 65-inch model? No problem! Get the 55-inch Sony Bravia 8 II for $3,499.99, and you'll get the 50-inch Sony X77L (worth $539) free.

Today's best Sony Bravia 8 II deal

Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch OLED TV w/ FREE Sony 55-inch X77L TV: $3,999.99 at Sony The Sony Bravia 8 II is Sony's flagship OLED TV for 2025. It uses a QD-OLED panel for higher brightness (150% higher than the Bravia 8 OLED) and has an anti-glare screen for reduced reflections. It also comes equipped with Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ speaker system, for direct, immersive sound through the screen and a host of gaming features including 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. This deal nets you this TV and a free 55-inch Sony X77L TV. The best things in life are free, right?

We've seen the Bravia 8 II in person and needless to say, we were impressed. Its brightness boost, excellent tone mapping and bold colors all meant it held up well against the Sony A95L, the brand's flagship QD-OLED from 2023.

It not only delivered in its demo, but it has a stacked feature list, incluidng 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision for gaming, along with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and 3D surround upscaling for audio.

Its predecessor, the Sony Bravia 8, was one of the best OLED TVs of 2024, so we've got high hopes for this one.

Unfortunately, the Bravia 8 II's US pricing reveal was bad news, with the 65-inch model launching at $3,999.99, making it much pricier than the rival LG G5 OLED, one of 2025's best TVs, and the Samsung S95F OLED.

But, it seems like Sony has thrown in the 55-inch X77L to sweeten the deal, taking the sting out of this pricing news. We welcome it! Any day you can get two TVs for the price of one is a good day!

More Memorial Day TV deals

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and the 65-inch model is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a massive $1,400 discount. The LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $549.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.