Samsung S95F OLED TV: everything we know about Samsung's elite new OLED

The Samsung S95F OLED TV has been officially revealed at CES 2025 as part of Samsung's 2025 OLED TV lineup, serving as the flagship model. The successor to the Samsung S95D, our TV of the Year in 2024 and one of the best OLED TVs ever released, we've got high expectations for the S95F.

The Samsung S95D revolutionized the OLED TV world with its OLED Glare Free anti-reflection tech (which mainly comprised the matte screen first featured in the Samsung Frame TV) that effectively eliminated reflections, OLED's biggest nemesis.

Other than this, the S95D also delivered hyper-detailed quality thanks to some clever AI processing, along with superb color, incredible accuracy and stunning contrast. It was also fully equipped for gaming, had a stunning design and even good built-in sound. So, the Samsung S95F has some mighty shoes to fill.

Below, we explore all the details we've had confirmed about the S95F and the information we're still waiting for.

(Image credit: Future)

We haven't had any official pricing or release date information for the Samsung S95F yet, but we can take an educated guess on this info based on the S95F's predecessor, the Samsung S95D.

For a release date, we'd assume the S95F will release in March or April 2025. This has been the release date for Samsung's flagship OLEDs, and all of its TVs for that matter, for the past few years so its likely that Samsung will aim for this for the S95F.

As for pricing, we can only estimate what prices will be based on the S95D's pricing. The S95D's pricing was as follows at launch in March 2024:

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

55-inch: $2,599 / £2,499 / AU$3,995

65-inch: $3,399 / £3,399 / AU$4,995

77-inch: $4,599 / £4,599 / AU$7,995

Given the upgraded OLED Glare Free 2.0 screen, other upgrades and taking inflation into account, we can assume the S95F will be priced higher than these prices, but by how much exactly we'll have to wait until pricing info is released.

There's also a new 83-inch model arriving, a first for the Samsung flagship OLED range. This means we have no previous model to compare to. However, we can look at the LG G4 OLED TV, one of LG's 2024 OLED TVs and a direct rival to the S95F's predecessor, the S95D.

The 83-inch LG G4 released at a price of $6,499 / £6,999 / AU$9,999, so we can assume that the S95F will be roughly around this price.

Once we have official pricing and release date information, we'll be sure to put it here.

Samsung S95F: Features

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung S95F will be available in sizes 55, 65, 77 and a new 83-inch size, although the 83-inch model will feature a W-OLED panel rather than the QD-OLED panel featuring in the other three sizes, but Samsung told TechRadar that this will hit the same performance specs as the other sizes.

The headline feature of the S95F is OLED Glare Free 2.0, an upgrade on the OLED Glare Free tech first introduced in the Samsung S95F's predecessor, the Samsung S95D. OLED Glare Free is a type of matte screen that nearly eliminates reflections caused by light sources, reducing them to a haze rather than a mirrored reflection that distracts the eyes.

We praised OLED Glare Free on the S95D for its effectiveness, but did find it affected black levels by raising them to being more dark gray, particularly in Filmmaker Mode. Well, we've actually seen the S95F in person and its OLED Glare Free 2.0 seemingly fixes this issue (from the brief preview we had), displaying more accurate black levels and better shadow detail than the S95D, even under the harsh CES show lights.

The S95F will feature the upgraded NQ4 AI Gen 3 AI processor, which will see its number of neural networks raised from the 20 in the Gen 2 chip, featured in the S95D, to 128. Samsung has also suggested a 30% increase in brightness over the S95D, and said that the S95F can hit 4,000 nits of peak HDR brightness very briefly across 3% of the screen. A more useful real-world stat is that Samsung says the TV should be able to hit 2,000 nits of brightness in a sustained 10% HDR window.

The S95F also introduces 165Hz support, the same as the LG G5 OLED. It will support VRR including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM and 4K, 144Hz across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Like its predecessor, the S95F has a lot of the gaming features we look for in the best gaming TVs, though there's no Dolby Vision support.

It will also feature a 4.2.2 channel built-in speaker array for sound, totaling 70W of power and with Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+) and up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos support.

Samsung S95F: Design

The Samsung S95F (pictured) seemingly shows better black levels than the S95D - at least in the preview we saw (Image credit: Future)

We loved the Samsung S95D's design in our review, praising not its only razor-slim depth and bezel-less screen, but also its 'floating' design where the stand is almost invisible when viewed straight on.

Thankfully, the S95F retains this design, including the 'floating' look, so it's sure to be one of the most physically appealing TVs. We've already discussed the OLED Glare Free tech, but the matte screen also adds to the premium design.

It will still use a separate One Connect box for all connections, with power and visuals traveling to the TV over a single cable – it will not, however, have the wireless connections box used in The Frame Pro TV.

Samsung S95F: what we still need to know

(Image credit: Future)

While we have learned a good amount about the Samsung S95F, there are still a couple of things we need to know.

We need to know what kind of fullscreen brightness we can expect, but we'll learn this through our own testing when get our hands on the S95F for our review.

We've already mentioned it, but we still need to know pricing and a release date for the S95F's varios sized models. Considering its new OLED Glare Free 2.0 tech (and inflation, naturally) the S95F will likely be slightly pricier than the S95D, which launched at a price of $3,399 / £3,399 / AU$4,995 for the 65-inch model we tested.

We can't wait to get our hands on the S95F to test it properly. The S95D was our top TV of 2024, so we have pretty high expectations of the S95F. Here's hoping it exceeds them!