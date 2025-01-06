Samsung announces 2025 OLED TVs, with next-gen Glare Free tech and 165Hz gaming support

Three new OLED TV series announced: S95F, S90F, and S85F

New 165Hz display support for PC gaming

New OLED Glare Free 2.0 tech with better shadow depth

Samsung announced its new family of OLED TVs today at CES 2025. The lineup includes three series with screen sizes ranging from 42 up to 83 inches and includes a range of new features powered by AI tech. Pricing and availability for the new TVs have not yet been announced, but we expect to receive that info in the coming weeks.

The Samsung S95D, one of the best TVs of 2024, was named TV of the Year in the TechRadar Choice awards. Consequently, we have high expectations for its successor, the Samsung S95F, and Samsung’s announcement includes a menu of features that make a case for it to be one of 2025’s best OLED TVs.

New features that are generally being introduced to top-tier Samsung TVs for 2025 include AI Upscaling Pro, which was previously available only on the company’s 8K models; Samsung’s Auto HDR Remastering Pro feature now encompasses both AI-based color enhancement and depth-based stereoscopy enhancement; and a hassle-free AI search feature uses a separate on-screen window that can be triggered using a new AI button on the remote control that replaces the previous Search button.

Yet another big change for 2025 is the availability of the Samsung Art Store portal, a feature previously limited to Samsung The Frame TVs that lets you access artworks from world-class museums such as New York’s The Met and MOMA to display on the TV’s screen.

Samsung S95F

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung S95F series TVs are the company’s flagship OLED models and are available in 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch screen sizes – the latter of which is a new option for 2025. These feature an Infinity One “floating screen” design and OLED Glare Free 2.0 tech, which improves on the original Glare Free tech in the Samsung S95D by increasing black depth and detail in bright lighting while eliminating screen glare. The original version worked amazingly for stopping reflections being distracting, but it also raised the light levels of the image, so black tones became more gray, and some detail in light ares could be crushed. The new version aims to reduce this.

In this image, you can see that even with a blue reflection on the left and a yellow reflection at the top, the overall black tones stay deep. (Image credit: Future)

The S95F series uses the new NQ4 AI Gen 3 processor, which increases the neural network count over the processor in last year’s S95D from 20 to 128. Samsung is claiming a 30% increase in brightness for the S95F series, which is a notable boost over last year’s already very bright flagship Samsung OLEDs. Another picture quality enhancing feature on the S95F series is AI Gamma, which automatically adapts picture gamma in bright lighting conditions to bring out shadow detail that would otherwise be obscured.

S95F series TVs will get a gaming boost with 165Hz display support for PC gaming, along with FreeSync Premium Pro. They also feature a built-in 4.2.2-channel 70W speaker system with OTS+ and up-firing speakers.

Samsung S90F and S85F

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung’s midrange OLED offering for 2025 is the Samsung S90F series, which will be available in 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch screen sizes. According to Samsung, the 55-inch and above models will feature a QD-OLED display panel, and the 42- and 48-inch models will use a W-OLED panel (ie, the same kind used in LG's OLED TVs, rather than Samsung's own different tech).

Samsung is claiming 1,300 nits brightness for the new S90F models – a notable boost over previous models. Otherwise, the S90F series features the same NQ4 AI Gen 3 processor from the S95F series that provides AI-based 4K upscaling and motion enhancement. Gaming features include support for a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium.

The Samsung S85F series will be available in 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch screen sizes, and will be the most affordable option from Samsung's OLED range. These TVs feature an NQ4 AI Gen 2 processor and 2.0-channel 20W built-in speakers with OTS Lite – we'll bring you more details as we receive them!

