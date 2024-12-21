Samsung S95F OLED TV: what we want to see

Samsung’s S95 series OLED TVs have quickly become a standout in the premium TV market, combining the cutting-edge QD-OLED tech with features that appeal to cinephiles, gamers, and tech enthusiasts alike.

Known for delivering exceptional picture quality with vibrant colours, deep blacks, and impressive brightness, the current Samsung S95D OLED has solidified its place as one of the best TVs out there and was our pick for TV of the year in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2024.

However, as good as it is, there’s still room for growth. With advancements in AI-driven picture processing, smarter user interfaces, and hardware refinements, the next-generation S95 series OLED, set for release in 2025, has the potential to perfect Samsung’s vision for the ultimate flagship TV. Samsung hasn't officially announced the new S95 series model, but according to a recent leak, it will be named the Samsung S95F and will be available in a 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and a new 83-inch screen size.

Samsung’s QD-OLED tech has been a major step forward, offering a unique combination of OLED’s perfect contrast and QLED-like brightness that pushes picture quality to new heights, allowing the S95 series to excel where traditional OLEDs sometimes fall short.

The upcoming 2025 S95F series OLED is expected to take this foundation even further. As AI plays an increasingly central role in picture and sound processing, Samsung has the opportunity to refine its Neural Quantum Processor for smarter upscaling and real-time scene optimization.

With competition in the OLED TV space intensifying, Samsung’s S95F series will need to push boundaries even further to stand out as the definitive flagship choice for cinephiles and tech enthusiasts alike.

Samsung S95F OLED TV: AI and smart enhancements

At the heart of Samsung’s S95 series OLED is its Neural Quantum Processor, an AI engine that powers the TV’s exceptional picture performance.

While the current S95D already enhances content with impressive upscaling, sharpening details, and refining colors, the next-generation 2025 S95 series has the opportunity to take this a step further.

By leveraging the more advanced AI used in the Samsung QN900D 8K TV, a 2024 model, the processor could dynamically analyse and optimise every scene in real time, delivering even sharper motion clarity, improved texture detail, and more precise HDR tone mapping.

One area where AI can make a meaningful impact is dynamic scene recognition. By recognising the specific content on-screen – whether it’s a brightly lit landscape, a moody nighttime shot, or fast-moving gameplay – AI could adjust brightness, contrast, and colour settings on a scene-by-scene basis.

Samsung’s Tizen OS has long been a robust platform, offering users access to a wide array of streaming services, apps, and tools. However, there’s room for improvement in responsiveness and overall usability.

The new S95F series could use to AI to make Tizen smarter and more intuitive, for example by adding a personalized recommendation system. Faster menu navigation and smoother app launching would also be welcome upgrades.

Finally, AI could play a significant role in improving audio performance, another key aspect of the TV experience. While Samsung’s current OLEDs already offer Dolby Atmos support, AI-powered sound processing could enhance clarity, virtualise surround effects, and deliver precise spatial audio tailored to the room’s acoustics, as well as boosting hard-to-hear speech.

Samsung S95F OLED TV: Picture and hardware improvements

As we've discussed, Samsung’s QD-OLED has already redefined what’s possible in terms of picture quality, offering the perfect blacks of OLED alongside higher brightness and vibrant colour reproduction.

However, to truly set the S95F series OLED apart, Samsung could push for even higher peak brightness levels, surpassing the already impressive output of the current S95D, the brightest OLED TV TechRadar tested in 2024.

With competitors like mini-LED TVs closing the gap, achieving over 2,000 nits of peak brightness would ensure better HDR performance, delivering punchier highlights without compromising OLED’s natural contrast.

Another key area for improvement lies in reflection management. While the S95D already features a highly effective anti-reflective coating, black depth is diminished and shadow details tend to get lost when viewing content with darker scenes in bright environments. For the next-gen S95F, Samsung could refine its anti-reflective tech to minimise glare without diminishing image contrast.

Finally, hardware refinements could focus on energy efficiency and durability.

OLED displays are sometimes criticised for high power consumption, especially at brighter settings, and AI could assist in this area, dynamically adjusting power usage based on content and ambient lighting while preserving picture quality.

Samsung could also address concerns around OLED burn-in by enhancing panel durability, ensuring long-term performance without compromise.

Samsung S95F OLED TV: Gaming and build quality

Samsung’s S95D OLED made a strong impression among gamers thanks to its support for 4K at 144Hz, ultra-low input lag, and Samsung Gaming Hub.

For the S95F, Samsung can further solidify its position by introducing AI game optimisation, including real-time analysis to automatically adjust settings like response time, brightness, and colour profiles based on the game genre.

Enhanced support for higher refresh rates, such as 240Hz at 1080p, would also appeal to competitive gamers looking for the smoothest possible experience.

Beyond performance, Samsung can elevate the Gaming Hub with expanded cloud gaming integrations. The current Game Hub already supports services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now, but tighter optimization and faster load times would make cloud gaming feel more seamless.

By incorporating AI to streamline game discovery and recommend titles based on user habits, the S95 series OLED could become a true all-in-one hub for next-gen gaming.

Samsung’s attention to build quality and sustainability will also be key to the S95F's long-term appeal. With a growing focus on eco-conscious design, Samsung could incorporate more energy-efficient materials, smarter power management, and recyclable components into the TV’s construction.

If Samsung can combine these refinements with the stunning picture quality, advanced gaming features, and smarter AI-driven enhancements we expect, the 2025 S95F OLED has the potential to not just match but surpass its predecessors. It could become a flagship TV that truly delivers on all fronts.