Samsung next-gen OLED TVs' leak, and there's a surprise in the name and a tempting new size

Samsung OLED model numbers for 2025 may have leaked

It reveals sizes as well as names

Models are moving from D to F and we don't know why

It's quite common for new tech to leak when it's submitted to regulatory bodies for approval: the databases of those bodies are typically open to the public, and that means eagle-eyed tech watchers can often find new model numbers and other details well in advance of any official launch. And it looks like three Samsung smart TVs have just arrived on one of those databases with a surprising change.

According to DisplaySpecifications (via Notebookcheck), there are references to multiple new Samsung OLED TVs in the South Korean regulatory database with a product code ending in F, rather than the D used for 2024 TVs: the S85F, the S90F and the S95F. And that raises an interesting question: what happened to the E TVs?

What the F?

The current crop of Samsung TVs have model designation D, such as the Samsung S90D OLED. But according to the records in the database, Samsung is skipping E altogether. We have no idea why.

The original actually report suggests that the S85F TV may use QD-OLED panels in some cases, but we'd be surprised if that’s the case: the S85 models are usually W-OLED to keep them affordable and we'd be amazed if that changes in 2025

We're expecting the S90F to continue to use a mix of QD-OLED and W-OLED in different sizes in 2025, based on the sizes listed here.

According to the report, you can expect the S85F series to come in 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches in the US and from 55 to 77 inches in Europe.

The S90F will come in sizes from 48 to 83 inches in the US and the same in Europe; and the S95F series will range from 55 to 83 inches in the US and Europe. If you've been following the sizes of the Samsung S95D, you might note that the 83-inch size is new here, and since Samsung doesn't mix QD-OLED and W-OLED panels in this model, it suggests that the leak of an 83-inch QD-OLED last month from Samsung's own parts database is going to result in a new size of elite TV.

There's no information about these TVs beyond the surprise name jump and the sizes, but we're expecting to see the new models unveiled at CES 2025. Samsung's had a great run among the best OLED TVs, so we're excited to see the new models.