Samsung accidentally leaks some very big news: its biggest ever QD-OLED TVs could be coming in 2025

Samsung's database shows 83-inch QD-OLEDs for 2025

Some models may use W-OLED panels instead

Official launches are expected in January 2025

Samsung appears to be planning the launch of its largest-ever QD-OLED TV in 2025 – and it's bringing the tech to its S95 series OLED TVs.

That's according to the famous Samsung leaker... Samsung.

The news comes via Samsung's own parts database, which lists QD-OLED panels of up to 83 inches with 2025 model numbers. The details were originally posted to Reddit, and they've since been corroborated by FlatpanelsHD.

What's coming to Samsung TVs in 2025

QD-OLED is a direct competitor to LG's W-OLED panel tech, and it's currently used in the best OLED TVs such as the Samsung S95D as well as other firms' models, such as the Sony A95L. Until now it's maxed out at 77 inches, so the 83-inch panels in Samsung's database represent a welcome size increase.

According to FlatpanelsHD, the information in the database indicates that the 83-inch Samsung S95F will be available with both QD-OLED and W-OLED – part of a "panel lottery" we've seen this year where it's sometimes unclear what panel is inside a specific Samsung TV. For example, the QN90 QNED TV comes with either a VA LCD panel or an IPS LCD, and there are differences in the contrast levels between each panel kind.

For now, the details of the new TVs only live in the parts database. But if Samsung sticks to its usual schedule we should see its new TV range make its debut at CES 2025 in January, with the inevitable flurry of last-minute leaks in the weeks leading up to that event.

You might also like