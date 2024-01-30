LG C4 vs LG G4: the difference in LG’s 2024 OLED TVs explained

LG has announced its 2024 OLED TV lineup and as expected, we know that the LG C4, the TV maker’s mid-range OLED offering, and the LG G4, its flagship OLED model, are coming.

Both the LG C4’s and G4’s predecessors, the LG C3 and LG G3 respectively, were two of the best TVs to come out last year. We gave each TV four and half stars after testing them, and also named the LG G3 as the ‘best for movies’ in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023. So, both the C4 and G4 have a lot to live it up to.

At CES 2024, we got to see both these TVs in-person and can confirm that both have had upgrades from last year’s models, with the improved brightness that LG promised in the C4 immediately obvious in the flesh.

But how do the LG C4 and LG G4 stack up against one another? Does the mid-range C4 offer a higher upgrade from last year’s model than the G4 does over its predecessor?

The LG C4 (pictured) has had an obvious increase in brightness compared to the LG C3 (Image credit: Future)

As of yet, we still have had no official release date or pricing for either the LG C4 or LG G4, so we can only speculate what these will be based on last year’s models.

For a potential release date, both the LG C3 and LG G3 became available in March 2023 after being unveiled at CES 2023 in January 2023. This was also the case for the C2 and C1 in the years before that, so we expect this to be the same for the C4 and G4 as well.

For sizing, the LG C4 will be available in the same 42-83-inch size range the C3 was and the LG G4 is again available in 55-83-inch sizes, the same as the G3, and available in a 97-inch size, which was last around in 2022’s LG G2.

As we said above, there has been no official confirmation of pricing so we can only guess based on last year’s models, which you’ll find below:

OLED55G3: $2,299.99 / £2,399.98 / AU$4,195

OLED65G3: $3,299.99 / £3,299.98 / AU$5,295

OLED77G3: $4,499.99 / £4,999.98 / AU$8,395

OLED83G3: $6,499.99 / £7,499.98 / AU$10,995

Pricing for the 97-inch version we’ll have to base from the LG G2, which when we saw it in-person in May 2023 was as follows:

OLED97G2 $25,000 / £25,000 / AU$40,000

Prices for the LG C3 on release were as follows:

OLED83C3: $5,299 / £6,499 / around AU$7,900

OLED77C3: $3,599 / £3,999 / around AU$5,370

OLED65C3: $2,600 / £2,899 / around AU$3,900

OLED55C3: $1,899 / £2,099 / around AU$2,830

OLED48C3 $1,499 / £1,599 / around AU$2,240

OLED42C3: $1,399 / £1,499 / around AU$2,100

We’re not 100% sure what pricing for the LG C4 and G4 will look like, but we expect it to be roughly around these figures. When we do receive official pricing and the expected release date, we’ll be sure to update this.

LG C4 vs LG G4: Features

The LG G4 (pictured) at CES 2024 (Image credit: Future)

The LG C4 and G4 will both feature new and improved processors. The C4 will use the new Alpha 9 Gen7 chip, which claims to boost brightness and introduce more AI picture mode features. The LG G4 will come with the Alpha 11 chip, which introduces several new features such as more AI picture mode features and improved brightness. The most exciting new feature of these two chips is that when paired with a compatible LG soundbar, the chips can transmit wireless, lossless Dolby Atmos, which we believe is the next big home theater tech race.

In terms of panels, both the C4 and G4 will feature OLED Evo panels, the same as last year’s models, while the G4 will again feature micro lens array (MLA) tech to improve brightness over standard OLED models. Speaking of MLA, LG has confirmed that the G4’s 83-inch model will feature MLA tech this year, as last year’s G3 83-inch model missed out.

Although we don’t have any figures for what peak brightness levels these two models can hit as of yet, last year’s C3 and G3 had quite a substantial gap, hitting 830 and 1,449 nits respectively.

This year, LG promised that both the C4 and G4 would have improved brightness and when we saw the two sets in-person, the C4’s brightness boost was more impressive than the G4’s when compared to their previous models. When we saw the C4 in-person, we immediately noticed the extra “vibrance and pop”. The way the HDR highlights enhanced the picture quality was simply dazzling. This was most noticeable in the white areas of the screen, where there was an extra cleaness.

The LG C4 (pictured) at CES 2024 (Image credit: Future)

We estimated that the C4 looked to be capable of hitting 900-1,000 nits peak brightness and LG said this was the right ballpark, meaning it’s a pretty big step-up over the C3. LG is even boasting higher brightness in its smaller 42 and 48-inch sizes (though not as bright as the 55-inch plus sizes).

Even though image quality was better on the G4 when we saw the two models at CES (as we’d expect thanks to its MLA tech adding higher brightness thus giving perceived better contrast), the C4 is the one that’s seen the biggest upgrade from last year. It wowed us the most, thanks to the big step up in the set’s HDR performance.

Gaming features have also been improved in LG’s OLEDs, with both the C4 and G4 now compatible with a 144Hz refresh rate. This won’t affect console gamers (as consoles max out at 120Hz), but this will be welcome news for any PC gamers. Both sets are also AMD Freesync and Nvidia G-Sync certified and will come with LG’s Game Optimizer menu.

Built-in sound was one of the weaker points of the LG C3 but we don’t yet know if this has improved as sadly we weren’t able to hear the C4 or G4’s built-in sound at CES. On paper, both have the AI sound pro setting to upmix to 11.1.2 channels. Out of last year’s models, the G3 had the stronger sound, so we assume this will be the same for the C4 and G4.

We haven’t had a chance to fully test the C4 and G4 yet, but from what we can tell and have already seen, the G4 will of course maintain its status as the more premium, well-equipped TV, but the C4 still looks to be the bigger improvement over its predecessor.

LG C4 vs LG G4: Design

The LG G4 (pictured) is as suitably slim as we expected (Image credit: Future)

Both the C4 and G4 have maintained a similar design to their predecessors, which isn’t to say that’s a bad thing as we praised both the C3 and G3 for their sleek and trim looks, but we criticized the G3 for not coming with a stand in the box.

While we appreciated the G3 was designed with wall-mounting in mind, and a wall-mount was provided in the box, it meant those who wanted to buy the G3 but couldn’t wall-mount it had to opt for its pricey optional stand.

Well, thankfully, LG has listened and confirmed that the G4 will be shipped with a stand in the box. Although region availability hasn’t been officially confirmed apart from the US, which will see the stand shipped with 55- and 65-inch models. For the larger sizes, like the 77-, 83- and 97-inch sizes, you’ll be getting the zero-gap wall-mount.

LG C4 vs LG G4: Verdict

Although we can only go by the specs and what we’ve seen so far at CES, the LG G4 should be the superior TV thanks to its MLA tech with higher brightness and AI features. But the C4 actually looks to be the more exciting upgrade of the two, with increased peak brightness, a better image than the C3 while still keeping its wide variety of sizes.

When we get to test these two models, which should be in a couple of months, we’ll be able to really see what they’re capable of but from what we can tell so far, the C4 could end up being the better value model of the two.