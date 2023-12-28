LG's 2024 QNED TVs are bigger, better and even faster than before

With just days to go before CES 2024, news of 2024's flagship TVs is beginning to drop – and one of the first manufacturers to unveil its 2024 flagships is LG. LG's new QNED range for 2024 is topped by a truly massive 98-inch model, but of course there are more modestly sized models too: 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 86 inches respectively.

The big upgrade here is the new a8 AI processor, which LG says delivers a 1.3-fold increase in AI performance, a 2.3-fold improvement in graphics performance and 1.6 times faster processing. That all powers advanced image processing including face, object and background recognition, dynamic tone mapping and Personalized Picture Mapping, which enables you to customize the image quality by choosing from a selection of images and picking the ones you like best.

LG goes one louder for 2024

In addition to improved visuals, there's improved audio too with LG's AI Sound Pro. That promises virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from built-in speakers, and if you have an LG soundbar the WOW Orchestra feature integrates it with the TV's speakers for a better surround experience.

There are two kinds of panel in the 2024 LG range. There are QNED quantum dot TVs, and there are QNED mini-LED TVs. The former use local dimming and the mini-LED ones have Precision Dimming for better contrast and backlight control; according to LG, the QNED90 mini-LED model has "million grey scale" for considerably more than fifty shades of grey.

One of the key features of LG's 2024 QNED range isn't a hardware or software feature; it's a promise. Under what LG has dubbed its "webOS Re:New" program, the firm has pledged to support its webOS smart TV operating system with free upgrades until at least 2028, ensuring that you'll have the current smart TV operating system for at least five years. The pledge also applies to some 8K QNEDs made in 2022.

Pricing and availability haven't been announced just yet; for that, we'll need to wait for CES. That begins on 9 January and of course, we'll be there to give you the skinny on all the new TV announcements.