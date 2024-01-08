Audio Pro's gorgeous C20 wireless speaker totes a phono stage to plug straight into your turntable

It's CES 2024 and that means some serious audio releases from the world's heavy-hitters. And what could be better than a new active and super-versatile wireless speaker from Swedish icon Audio Pro? I've written love letters to this firm's stunning speaker output and now, with the C20, the company has broadened its already extensive connectivity options.

By adding a phono stage to its latest progeny, Audio Pro's new speaker can be plugged straight into your turntable, allowing you to simply power it on, lower that needle and get into the groove!

Of course, this is Audio Pro (maker of some of the best wireless speakers on the planet), so the new C20 also features AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, ARC and multi-room capability too.

The C20 is a stylish wireless active stereo speaker, designed for both music and TV listening. You can stream music wirelessly and you can elevate your TV's sound, thanks to the HDMI ARC input.

To cap it all off, why not listen to some vinyl? Connect one of the best turntables via the built-in MM phono stage – and you can re-stream music (including that vinyl) to other Audio Pro speakers you've connected to a multi-room system around your home.

Oh, and the C20 also offers the option of connecting an external subwoofer via its sub-out (the company might direct you to its own Audio Pro SW-5 or SW10) enabling you to enhance the C20's bass performance even further, should you wish.

Opinion: it's a stylish connectivity power house

I'd remove the grille almost immediately, personally. (Image credit: Audio Pro)

Craving an even wider soundstage? Audio Pro's got you covered – two C20’s can be set-up as a stereo pair using the Audio Pro app, or via Apple Airplay 2. The C20 can also be added as part of a multi-room system around your home, wirelessly joining other Audio Pro speakers from the A, C, or D-series – either via AirPlay 2, Google Cast or Audio Pro’s own multi-room in-app system, all using your home's Wi-Fi network.

The Audio Pro C20 is available in Soft Satin White, Stylish Grey or Classic Black. The woven fabric front is fixed to the C20 by magnets and can be easily removed, giving the option of two very different looks, depending on your taste. Personally, I'd be whipping the grille off pronto to better hear (and see) Audio Pro's iconic eyes-and-nose style driver configuration. Here, you get two 30W and one 130W Digital Class D amplifiers, powering the C20's dual 1-inch tweeters and a 6.5-inch woofer – and at 41cm across, the C20 is a substantial thing.

The Audio Pro C20 will be available from February priced $550 / £450 / €550 (so around AU$820) and I think for connectivity, it's in a class of its own.