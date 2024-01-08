Lockly leans into Matter, announcing a new facial recognition smart lock and backwards-compatible hub

Lockly is best known for its range of smart locks, and the brand's big CES 2024 announcements demonstrate a pinpoint focus on the future, in the shape of a new lock that uses facial recognition, and a backwards-compatible Matter hub.

Lockly’s new Visage smart lock is the first from the brand to leverage advanced facial recognition technology and built-in Wi-Fi and is also the first in the brand’s new Zeno series of Apple Home- and HomeKey-compatible products.

Its Matter certification is currently pending, after which Apple HomeKey and Home compatibility will grant users more ways to unlock their homes, including by tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch on the lock or using Siri voice commands.

There are plenty of options for unlocking the door: you can unlock using your fingerprints, with the sensor storing up to 99 different prints; with RFID cards, eKeys and eBadges; or you can just use its programmable auto-locking; and you can easily transfer existing user profiles from existing Lockly smart locks using Air Transfer.

Additionally, users can set up real-time alerts using Lockly’s AI motion sensor, as well as access the standard array of Lockly Mobile App features, including remote management, activity tracking, and user profiles. The Lockly Visage will be available this summer priced at $349, and will come in a variety of finishes.

(Image credit: Lockly)

Lockly also unveiled its new backward-compatible Matter hub at CES, meaning older current Lockly devices will also be manageable in Apple Home for the first time, as well as enabling seamless integration with other Matter-supported platforms Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings.

As of this writing, we only know that the Lockly Matter hub will launch sometime this year for $79.99 and will be compatible with select models including Lockly Plus, Flex Touch, and Access Touch.