Ecovacs breaks out from robot vacuums, announcing a host of new robot cleaning devices for 2024, including a smart lawn mower

At CES 2024, Ecovacs is demonstrating its commitment to whole-home robot cleaning solutions, announcing a host of new products that see the brand expanding outside of its vacuum-based comfort zone.

In addition to its new, Matter-ready Deebot X2 Combo, which adds handheld vacuum functionality to the company's existing Deebot X2 Omni robot vacuum and base station, Ecovacs has introduced a host of new devices to its automated home cleaning lineup, including the next-generation Winbot W2 Omni and an all-new robot lawn mower, the Goat GX-600.

With these new products, Ecovacs seems to be positioning itself as a full-home smart ecosystem, removing the hassle of some of the most frequent and necessary chores.

Something old, something new

Ecovacs announced its Deebot X2 Omni robot vacuum in September 2023. The device sports a new square profile designed to improve corner and edge cleaning precision, with the redesign delivering a more svelte and sophisticated look than many robot vacuums can offer, plus a more compact auto-emptying cleaning station than previous models in the Ecovacs range. It also has its own Yiko 2.0 voice control feature, as well as support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts.

Now, the Deebot X2 Combo sees Ecovacs' 2023 flagship get a major upgrade in the form of an added handheld vacuum, which attaches to the Deebot X2 Omni's auto-emptying base station, making for a whole-home vacuum system which Ecovacs says is the first of its kind.

Ecovacs has also announced that the Deebot X2 Combo is Matter-certified, meaning it will more seamlessly integrate into wider smart home ecosystems. It will be available in two packages, one with just the Deebot and handheld vacuum, and another with a stick attachment.

(Image credit: Ecovacs)

Another familiar face will be Ecovacs' Winbot W2 Omni, the next-generation model of Ecovacs' first-ever robotic window cleaner, the Winbot X, which first debuted at CES in 2018. With superior intelligence and navigation capabilities as well as new hardware, the Winbot W2 Omni offers edge-to-edge cleaning and obstacle detection.

With its three-nozzle wide-angle spray, the W2 Omni offers improved coverage, while four new cleaning modes allow you to customize your clean. Its climbing system utilizes three-point anti-slip and anti-dust driving treads as well as gravity compensation – truly the stuff of the future. Plus, it's compatible with various window types, from floor-to-ceiling windows all the way to tilted windows and mirrors.

The Winbot W2 Omni also comes with a multi-functional base station, featuring a built-in battery, a composite rope with automatic wire winding, and drop protection mechanisms. Thanks to its optimized air duct design and sound-absorbing cotton lining, Ecovacs says the base offers a quieter clean.

(Image credit: Ecovacs)

The start of something new

While Ecovacs is best known for its robot vacuums and window vacuums, it's not the first time the brand has extended itself to new product types at CES. In 2015, for instance, Ecovacs debuted (and won a CES Innovation Award for) Raybot, an automated solar panel cleaner, and also introduced Benebot, a shopping assistant bot. With this year's slew of announcements, however, Ecovacs is staying focused on removing the hassle of household chores.

To that end, its first-ever robot lawn mower, the GOAT GX-600, offers a fully automated lawn trim and clean-up with minimal maintenance. There's no need to set up boundaries or implement physical obstacles; using its onboard intelligence and obstacle avoidance navigation, the GX-600 can computationally identify grass and non-grass areas. In fact, Ecovacs claims it will take as little as two days to learn your lawn's layout, and thanks to its AIVI 3D obstacle avoidance it's also a lot safer for animals as well as for avoiding potentially damaging objects.

The GOAT GX-600 comes with an outdoor charging base station, and will go on sale in the US in Q2 2024, with availability for other regions to be confirmed.

In addition to these headline products, Ecovacs will have a host of devices on display at CES 2024, including the Airbot Z2 air purification robot.

