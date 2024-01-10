This smart mattress topper uses AI to boost sleep and help your body recover faster

Using sleep to aid recovery isn't exactly a new idea, but Rezet is taking it to the next level with its smart mattress topper. Honored with an innovation award at CES 2024 and billed as the 'first-ever intelligent recovery portable mattress topper', a night on the Rezet mattress topper provides you with both restful sleep and a personalized plan to manage your health and recovery. That's a lot for a few inches of foam.

Rezet uses BCG (Ballistocardiographic) sensors which, essentially, monitor the micromovements your body makes as blood flows around it. Rezet then analyses this data (combined with info from your synced smart devices), before using AI to put together a personalized sleep chart, recovery strategy, and daily support plans. It's like the best sleep tracker, kicked up several notches.

(Image credit: Rezet)

I've spent a lot of time researching the best mattress toppers, and to be honest, it's hard to compare the Rezet to anything else. Is it firm or soft? Doesn't matter, the topper uses self-adjusting chambers to adapt the surface to literally suit your movements. Does the foam sleep warm? No, the smart thermal regulation literally changes the temperature overnight.

Oh – and it will also massage you as you sleep. Don't expect it to work out your shoulder knots – this is a gentle massage experience – but the rhythmic compressions should contribute to deeper sleep and a more refreshing morning.

(Image credit: Rezet)

Currently priced at $1,899 for a queen, it's undoubtedly a premium buy, but to be honest, it's not as eye-wateringly expensive as I might have expected. It's comparable to the Eight Sleep Pod Cover, a smart cooling cover that our tester somewhat begrudgingly admitted lived up to the big price tag.

However, having shelled out close to two grand for your mattress topper, you're then expected to pay a monthly subscription to keep accessing your personalized training plan. That's frustrating. Stop paying, and while the topper still works, you'll lose access to one of the key features. (When sleeping on one of our non-smart best mattresses, you won't have to pay monthly or the edge support gives out.)

(Image credit: Rezet)

Although it might break the budget for many of us, the Rezet mattress topper is an exciting look at how technology might soon become integral to our bedtime routine. For now, if you want an affordable way for sleep to aid recovery, try sleeping with a pillow between your knees.

