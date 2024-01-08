Belkin’s auto-tracking iPhone stand is here to revolutionize mobile content creation

CES 2024 is a-go, and accessory maker Belkin has seized the opportunity to unveil the world’s first DockKit-compatible iPhone accessory: the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro.

This motorized iPhone stand, which is capable of 360 degrees of pan and 90 degrees of tilt, uses Apple’s automated tracking technology to record subjects on camera as they move around a space. It’s designed for immersive video calls or recording interactive content that involves a high degree of movement, Belkin says.

Apple’s DockKit API (Application Programming Interface) is the framework that allows iPhones to act as the central computer for motorized camera stands. The feature was announced at WWDC 2023 and released with iOS 17 in September, but Belkin’s Auto-Tracking Stand Pro marks the first Apple-certified ‘Works with DockKit’ accessory.

Compatible with any iPhone newer than the iPhone 12, the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is MagSafe-compatible, offering fast wireless charging up to 15W when plugged in. It’s also got a rechargeable battery, which Belkin says will provide up to five hours of battery life for capturing content on-the-go. The stand offers convenient single-button activation, and an LED indicator will indicate whether tracking is active.

The Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro will retail for $179.99 / £169.99 / AU$299.95 (Image credit: Future / Belkin)

Belkin is clearly marketing the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro towards content creators – “we’re excited to provide content creators with a thoughtfully designed product that will effortlessly enhance the creation process,” Melody Tecson, Belkin’s vice president of product management, said in a statement – but the company’s latest accessory could conceivably prove useful for fitness, education and healthcare professionals, too.

Unfortunately, it won’t come cheap. There’s a premium to be paid for owning the world’s first DockKit-certified product, and Belkin has confirmed that the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro will retail for $179.99 / £169.99 / AU$299.95 when it hits shelves in the next few months. The product is available for pre-order now.

Alongside the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, Belkin also announced the BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand, BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank, BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger 200W, and 6-in-1 Core GaN Dock at CES 2024. All four products are due to release in March or earlier.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. We'll be covering everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI, so stick with us for the big stories. And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok for the latest from the CES show floor!