How to watch and follow CES 2024 from home

Every year the world's technology vendors and OEMs take to Las Vegas to share all of their upcoming technology, products, and more. Some of those announcements are wonderful, others are more weird, but whatever they are there is one thing that we can always be sure of — CES 2024 is going to be huge.

The massive show comes around every year and Las Vegas conference halls will be fit to burst with everything from smart kitchen appliances to new electric vehicles and everything in between. This being CES, we can assume that not everything that gets shown off to the world will actually end up shipping, but a good percentage will — even if it takes a few years to get there.

Recent CES events have shown us the way technology will go in the coming years with foldable displays and alternative energy vehicles two that spring to mind. But how do you follow along at home if you won't be attending CES yourself? Don't worry, it's easy and if you want to avoid the dreaded CES flue that goes around every January, it's probably the best option as well. We've already started to see some preannouncements of what we can look forward to from various companies like LG, Microsoft, and Dell, and we're going to run through how you can make sure you don't miss a thing.

Follow along with TechRadar

As you might imagine, we'll be right across everything that all of the biggest (and some of the most obscure) outfits have to offer when the CES fun kicks off properly on January 9 and beyond. You can already see our thoughts on the best of CES 2023 if you're looking to get the juices flowing, but for this year's stuff, you're going to want to head on over to our CES hub. That's where the magic really happens.

Prefer your news, reviews, and unboxings in video form? The TechRadar TikTok account will be sharing all of the very best from CES 2024 so you can swipe to your heart's content. Alternatively, the TechRadar X account will be sharing all of our biggest stories throughout the event and throughout the month, too.

Get the lowdown from CES itself

(Image credit: CTA)

Every year the Consumer Technology Association, the outfit that puts CES on every year, shares details about its event on its website. You'll be able to find more information about all the ins and outs of CES 2024 right there, while there's also a CES app if you would rather go that route.

CES is also likely to share the various keynotes in video form, although right now you'll have to make do with the keynotes from 2023. That'll change soon enough, though.

What to expect from CES 2024

If CES 2024 is anything like previous years you can expect some big announcements from the biggest players in the industry.

Keynotes are already set up for companies like Siemens, Intel, Walmart, Hyundai, Qualcomm, and more. But the real fun will come from the show floor and we'll be across all of it.

Samsung will be holding its own press conference to announce all of its new products and we can expect plenty of categories to get some attention. Phones, TVs, projectors, and more are a cert at this point while smart home gear will surely feature prominently.

Sony and Hisense will also be stars of the show with their own TV efforts, and LG will no doubt continue to show off its OLED credentials. LG Display might also give us another look at its rollable, foldable, and generally bendy display technology as well.

Other companies sure to feature prominently include Intel, AMD, and Nvidia so computing fans can look forward to plenty of spec talk.

Looking for the full rundown? Check out our collection of all the CES 2024 details ahead of the big event.