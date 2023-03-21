Hands on: Google Bard - our first impressions of the ChatGPT rival

Google's Bard AI-powered chatbot is finally here, with a much more welcoming interface that will appeal to a lot of people, no matter how technically proficient they are. It has some nice quality-of-life improvements over other chatbots, such as previewing drafts, but a lack of clarity over sources means it's less reliable than Bing.

Google Bard, the search giant's answer to ChatGPT, is finally here. But was it worth the wait? And how does it compare to the many other AI chatbots springing up all over the web?

Well, the first one is easy to answer. Based on our initial impressions, Google's decision to hold it back until it was properly ready for human consumption was a good one. After all, Bard had a less than impressive debut, returning an incorrect answer to a question during its launch.

The second one is much harder - and we won't pretend we can fully judge it against Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing until we've spent more time with it.

However, several things are immediately apparent within seconds of using it - including just how nicely designed it is, and how fast it is; sometimes scarily so.

There's a lot of excitement about how Google has approached its own chatbot. Could this be a revolution in how we search? Read on for our hands-on impressions.

Design

Off the bat, the user interface (UI) of Google Bard surpasses ChatGPT’s dark and dreary layout. The UI is bright and carries the familiar Google motif we’ve grown accustomed to and everything feels familiar despite the fact you’re interacting with a completely new product.

The layout is clean and you are met with a bunch of new features, like the option to speak to Google Bard and the ability to see all the different drafts Bard had before coming up with the first response you get.

You can edit the text of questions already asked and restart the conversation from any point, and depending on your prompts or questions a little button shows up underneath Bard’s response that lets you Google the response and see if there are any related searches.

Overall we’re looking at a slick and sophisticated user interface that screams polished, poised and ready to go.

Performance

In terms of performance, it’s hard not to be blown away by Bard.

As soon as you enter the chat you’re greeted with a helpful and rather endearing self-introduction from Bard (an incredibly sweet name Google). Bard admits it won’t get everything right and welcomes feedback before giving you a revolving list of potential questions.

Bard’s tone of voice and temperament is strikingly human and incredibly easy to talk to, you feel like you are chatting with a friendly face. It’s unassuming and charming, incredibly helpful and always ready to apologize and admit its failings without hesitation. The chatbot seems just as excited to talk to you as you are to talk to it!

In comparison to other chatbot models like Bing AI and ChatGPT, the response time between putting in a prompt and having the bot respond is astoundingly fast. Bard was quick to respond no matter the nature of the prompt, whether we were asking it how it was trained and the different ways we can interact with it - did someone say Alexa integration? - or asking it to write a review of a product that doesn’t exist.

Whereas other chatbots let you sit and watch the bot ‘think’ of a response, Bard spits out sizeable responses in a blink. We’re very excited to chat with Bard more and see what else it can do, but so far we’re very impressed.

This is a flash hands on, giving you our instant reaction to the product. We'll continue to update this hands-on review as we spend more time with Google Bard.