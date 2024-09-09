Sony pushes the DualSense controller's price up by $5 amidst PS5 Pro speculation

Sony has increased the DualSense controller's price by $5 at PlayStation Direct and other retailers right around the time people are expecting a potential announcement of the PS5 Pro via a Mark Cerny-hosted Technical Presentation on September 10.

While the mid-gen refresh console has yet to be announced by Sony in an official capacity, you can now expect to pay slightly more for the standard DualSense Wireless Controller. As spotted by Wario64 on X / Twitter, the PS5's official gamepad has gone up from $69.99 to $74.99.

Meanwhile, special edition colorways, including Sterling Silver, Cobalt Blue, and Volcanic Red, have jumped from $74.99 to $79.99. The price increases have been reflected at retailers like GameStop as well as the official PlayStation Direct website.

The premium DualSense Edge controller has, at the time of writing, retained its $199.99 price tag. Plus, the DualSense Charging Station also remains at $29.99. It also looks like the price has increased in the UK, too. The standard colorways have gone from £59.99 to £64.99 at PlayStation Direct, though they are still available for their original price at Amazon right now, likely while stocks last. If you're in the UK and planning to pick up a DualSense controller soon - either as a replacement or a spare - it may be best to shop now at Amazon before a potential increase here.

The price increase here will undoubtedly catch some folks off guard, especially given Sony has made no official announcement of it. The company may make a brief statement about the increase during tomorrow's PS5 Technical Presentation, though this is considered to be centered on the much-speculated PS5 Pro.

