When and where to pre-order the Helldivers 2 Limited Edition DualSense: stock available in a matter of days

If you want to know when and where to pre-order the Helldivers 2 Limited Edition DualSense then you're in the right place as I've done some early donkey work to gather up all the best links to and likely places it'll crop up when pre-orders open on December 20.
Revealed in a trailer at The Game Awards 2024, and in an official PS blog post, the Limited Edition DualSense is an absolute beauty and features that now-famous black, gray, and yellow colorway and is adorned with armor details and markings befitting of any Helldiver. Falling in line with other limited edition pads, it'll cost you $84.99 / £74.99 when pre-orders open.
We've seen the Limited Edition hardware pre-order and stock movie many times before so we know how best to serve you in the search to get your DualSense.
So, ahead of pre-orders beginning on December 20, at 10am ET in the US, and 10am local time in the UK (and EU), these are the best links to bookmark, and retailers to keep close to and when the time to strike comes.
Where to pre-order the Helldivers 2 Limited Edition DualSense - US
Check PlayStation Direct
As with all the other limited edition DualSense, the Helldivers 2 controller will appear as part of the main DualSense page at PS Direct so keep checking here but also remember that pre-orders start on December 20.
Check Walmart
This link is one to keep bookmarked ahead of pre-order day, and we'll update it with the precise link when it goes live.
Check Amazon
Amazon has had stock of the past couple of limited edition controllers, including the Fortnite one so it's going to be worth looking at. This is the best link to camp on and refresh ahead of time.
Check Best Buy
Always pretty reliable when it comes to stocking limited edition bits and bobs from PlayStation, this is the link to keep trying ahead of a full listing page reveal before pre-orders on December 20.
Check Target
When and if it appears at Target, the Helldivers 2 controller should neatly fall into line in the retailer's main DualSense page here.
Check GameStop
If and when it appears at the video game specialist retailer, it should slot in neatly among its wider DualSense listings here.
Where to pre-order the Helldivers 2 Limited Edition DualSense - UK
Check PlayStation Direct
Going straight to the source is always going to be a wise move with Limited Edition DualSense controllers, and when it pops up at PS Direct it'll be as part of this wider DualSense page we're linking to. Remember that pre-orders start on December 20.
Check Amazon
The big retailer is always going to be worth a look and while it's listing page isn't up yet, this is the link to try and keep close by.
Check Very
Very has stock of the Fortnite limited edition DualSense so is a good bet for having the Helldivers 2 pad if and when other retailers get it.
Check Argos
If it's going to crop up at Argos - the Fortnite one did, after all - then it'll be here, among the retailer's other DualSense listings I reckon.
Check Currys
Another usually-reliable retailer, Currys did get stock of the Fortnite and 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense controllers so hopefully it'll be a place to try for the Helldivers 2 variant as well. Fingers crossed.
