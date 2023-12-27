Quick! Grab the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma at its lowest-ever price

One of the best Xbox controller deals we've seen this year is available once again in the after-Christmas sales - the white Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is back at its lowest-ever price for just $89.99 at Amazon.

We've only seen the price drop this low once before, which was during Black Friday earlier this year, however the black colorway was discounted by a further $2 briefly, too. Given there's not long left before the New Year, we wouldn't expect to see prices this low until the next major sales event which is a fair few months away - so act fast!

The Wolverine V2 Chroma doesn't quite rank among our picks of the best Xbox controllers, but it's a close contender, offering a superb array of sophisticated features including its two trigger locks, six additional remappable buttons (including an additional set of shoulder buttons) and a personal favorite - customizable Razer Chroma RGB. Plus, you're buying into Razer's fantastic, robust build quality, meaning you get even more bang for your buck in the long run.

The standard Wolverine V2 is also half-price for $49.99 right now at Amazon, a fantastic deal that nearly matches its record low of $40.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Pro Controller: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - If you're willing to pay a little more for an even better D-pad and an enhanced look with added lighting, this more premium version of the Wolverine V2 is currently $2 above its lowest ever price on Amazon. It is worth noting, however, that this is still a controller that needs a wired connection to play.

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller: was $99.99 now $48.99 at Amazon

Save $51 - This isn't quite as low as the $40 price tag that we saw during Black Friday 2022, but it's still a great deal on a formidable wired controller. If you're happy playing plugged in, the Wolverine V2 offers a super tactile mechanical D-pad that's perfect for platformers or fighting games.

