Shopping for a new Xbox controller? You shouldn't miss this superb Razer Wolverine V2 deal

Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days sales event has been excellent for controller discounts, and this deal for the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Controller is no exception, dragging its price down to a record low.

One of the best Prime Day Xbox controller deals we've seen this year, you can grab the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for just $87.99, which is far more agreeable than its usual retail price of $149.99. That 41% saving slashes the Wolverine's price to a record low at Amazon US. Buyers in the UK aren't missing out either, but expect a more modest discount here, with the controller currently priced at £124; a slighter £26 saving off retail price.

It's an especially great deal for US shoppers, then, who'll be able to access the V2 Chroma's higher-end features for less. These include programmable back paddles, an additional set of shoulder buttons, trigger locks and a gorgeous customizable RGB profile; not to mention Razer's penchant for seriously high build quality.

Today's best Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma deal

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Controller: was $149.99 now $87.99 at Amazon

Save $62 - With this excellent deal on the V2 Chroma, you're essentially saving the price of a AAA game, freeing you up to potentially bolster your Xbox collection after purchase. At its lowest ever price at Amazon right now, this is a fantastic saving if you're after a controller that's more advanced than the pack-in Xbox Wireless Controller. Price check: Target - $87.99 UK price: was £149.99 now £124 at Amazon

No matter where you live, we're also rounding up the best deals for the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Xbox controller that can be found in your region. Check below to find the best prices where you are.

