Amazon Prime Day Xbox controller deals 2023: what we expect to see

Amazon Prime Day Xbox controller deals will be upon us soon, as the yearly sales event is occurring on July 11-12. It's a sales period where we typically see a range of Xbox controllers, both official and unofficial, drop substantially in price.

In both the US and the UK, there's rarely a better time to shop for the best Xbox controllers than during Amazon Prime Day. We see plenty of significant discounts here, making it ideal for shopping for a new Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One controller if you're on a tighter budget. Typically, Prime Day Xbox controller deals are the best across all three current-generation platforms, so you're bound to find a discount that's right for you if you own one of Microsoft's systems.

Whether you're after an all-new primary gamepad or a spare or two for when you have friends around, Prime Day Xbox controller deals are the time to start browsing. The best of the bunch will help you enjoy the best Xbox Series X games even more. Depending on stock, you might also be able to nab yourself one of the Xbox Wireless Controller's limited edition designs at a reduced price.

Today's best Xbox controller deals

What makes this year's upcoming Amazon Prime Day Xbox controller deals something to look forward to, is the wide range of discounts that'll be on offer for official, unofficial, and 'Designed for Xbox' pads. There's a broad range of peripherals available for Xbox consoles, some even offering ancillary features not found on the Xbox Wireless Controller.

Below are the top Xbox controllers to look out for during Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day Xbox controller deals: FAQs

When will the Prime Day Xbox controller sales begin? Amazon Prime Day begins on July 11 and ends late on June 12. It is just a two-day period, during which you should be able to find a litany of great Xbox controller discounts.

What will be included in the Prime Day Xbox controller sales? We're expecting to see price drops for the official Xbox Wireless Controller and a number of 'Designed for Xbox' gamepads, too. The ones to look out for will be the Revolution X and Turtle Beach Recon pads. And for those on a budget, we recommend keeping an eye on the HyperX Clutch Gladiate, too. All are excellent gamepads that'll feel even better when bought at discounted prices.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member for the Prime Day Xbox controller deals? Yes, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take part in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Xbox controller deals. Fortunately, for prospective subscribers, a 30-day free trial is available, which means you can try the service out at no additional charge.

The world's largest online retailer is currently offering a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime which will give you access to the Prime Day Xbox controller deals and then some. You'll also get access to next-day (sometimes even same-day) delivery as well as the Prime Video streaming service as well. After the trial, the service will cost you $14.99 / £8.99.

Prime Day Xbox controller deals: Our predictions

Judging by previous years, it's looking like 2023 is going to be a great year for Amazon Prime Day Xbox controller deals. That's for a number of reasons. The sheer volume of quality products in this space has only grown further. That means that older gamepads, that are still well worth purchasing, are likely to go on sale cheaper than they ever have.

We'll always recommend the excellent Xbox Wireless Controller during Prime Day sales. The official Xbox Series X|S pack-in gamepad is frequently on sale, and it's an excellent time to nab yourself one of its color variants or limited editions. We've also seen the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller receive discounts over the Prime Day period. So if you're after a pad with plenty of pro features and exquisite build quality, that's the one to keep an eye on.

Other top Xbox controllers that have launched since last year include the budget-friendly HyperX Clutch Gladiate and the superb Revolution X Pro wired controller. Both are relatively affordable outside of sales periods, so a chance to get them even cheaper shouldn't be missed during this year's Prime Day. And while only recently launched, the 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox is one to keep an eye on, especially as Street Fighter 6 has just launched, the manufacturer may be looking to shift more units at a slight discount.

Last year's deals

Below we've highlighted some of the longer-lasting Prime Day Xbox controller deals which were available last year to give you an idea of what to expect in 2023.

US deals:

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - At a sizable discount in both black and white variants, the Wolverine V2 was an excellent choice if you were after a new gamepad for your console. The Wolverine V2 itself is an upgrade in most respects to the well regarded Wolverine Ultimate, and well worth considering for your Xbox setup.

UK deals:

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller - Black: £159.99 £143 at Amazon UK

Save 11% - The Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller is arguably the pinnacle of premium pads for Xbox Series X. It's a pretty penny, and we've seen the controller discounted cheaper before. But the discount's still worth a look if you're after one of the best controllers on the market.

Victrix Gambit Xbox controller: £110.99 £56.99 at Amazon UK

Save £55 - This is the cheapest we've seen Victrix's Xbox gamepad go for so it's well worth a look if you're considering upgrading from your standard official controller. If you're serious about your gaming, the Xbox Elite wireless controller has always been an expensive but attractive upgrade.

Thrustmaster ESWAP X Pro Controller: £169.99 £134.99 at Amazon UK

Save £35 - While this isn't the lowest price we've seen Thrustmaster's Xbox and PC pro controller go for, since it's been £40 off in the past, this is still a good discount. However, before buying you should read our Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller review because the pad has drawbacks.

Thrustmaster ESWAP S Controller: £119.99 £93.10 at Amazon UK

Save £20 - With an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 gamepad likely to set you back £160, the ESWAP S is a good pro controller to give you a step up from the standard official Xbox wireless controller without breaking the bank. This is also the cheapest we've ever seen the ESWAP S go for.

After more than just Xbox controller deals this sales period? Be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals guide for the latest info on console discounts, as well as price drops for accessories, subscriptions and more.